The T3267E series bench-top vector signal generator from Transcom Instruments has excellent radio frequency performance and rich signal generating function.
It can provide arbitrary wave, continuous wave, general vector, analog and digital modulation signals, satisfying wireless communication standards, broadcasting standards and more.
It is suitable for R&D, production and testing in teaching, wireless monitoring, mobile communication, aerospace, national defence and the military industry, as well as electronic countermeasures in the field of security. Based on a high-performance platform, it can satisfy most signal simulation requirements and provide customised signal services.
Ethernet tap for IO Ninja 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...
Read more...RFiber adds specialist PCB manufacturer to its stable 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RFiber Solutions recently announced the addition of Transline Technologies Inc. (TTI) to its growing portfolio of electronics and RF/microwave suppliers. “The addition of TTI adds a competitive and very ...
Read more...Antenna switch with receive limiter 26 February 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-010370, made by Macom Technology Solutions, is a fully integrated 10 W PIN diode antenna switch assembled in a lead-free 3 mm 16-lead PQFN plastic package. This module is designed to handle 10 W ...
Read more...Precision RF test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. The precision microwave connector interfaces ensure excellent microwave performance from DC up ...
Read more...Driver for high-power PIN diode switches 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MADR-009150 switch driver is designed to work with MACOM’s high-power and high-voltage PIN diode switches. This driver has complementary outputs which can provide up to 200 mA bias current to a SPDT ...
Read more...Precision microwave test adaptors 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave’s precision test adaptors are designed based on precision microwave interconnection technologies. This 2,4 mm (male) to 2,92 mm (male) right-angle adaptor is manufactured to precise microwave ...
Read more...PIN diode SPDT switch 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MASW-011120 is a SPDT (single-pole double-throw) high-power, broadband, high-linearity, PIN diode transmit/receive switch for 0,03 – 6,0 GHz high-power applications. The device is provided in an industry ...
Read more...Low- and high-pass RF filters 25 March 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3150 is a digitally tuneable low-pass filter covering the 30 MHz to 530 MHz frequency range. Produced by Atlanta Micro, the filter provides 32 selectable low-pass cutoff states with five digital ...
Read more...Vector network analyser training kit 26 February 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Pico Technology has added significant functionality and value to its low-cost, high-performance vector network analyser (VNA), by joining the NI/AWR Connected Partner community.
The PicoVNA interface ...