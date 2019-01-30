Catalogue: Würth Elektronik components
29 April 2020
Technical Literature
Würth Elektronik has published its new products on 188 pages with the Electronic Components 2020 catalogue. The catalogue can be ordered in printed form, downloaded as a PDF or opened in the iOS Catalog app. It contains new products from the areas of passive components, optoelectronics and power modules.
Under the title ‘Focus Products’, the catalogue precisely explains innovative component developments in terms of their design, properties and applications. Furthermore, ‘Relaunches’ has been added to the catalogue: these are products that have been improved, e.g. through AECQ qualification or their electrical and mechanical properties.
The products are supplemented with further information on product selection, reference designs and services. All products in the catalogue are available from stock without a minimum order quantity.
For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com
Further reading:
Industrial enclosure catalogue
29 January 2020, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
The new industrial enclosures catalogue from Hammond Manufacturing brings together its most popular families in an easy-to-use shortform catalogue. The catalogue gives full technical details and part ...
Read more...
Lithium-ion/polymer battery packs catalogue
29 January 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Technical Literature
The latest edition of the Avnet Abacus standard lithium-ion/polymer battery packs catalogue covers the company’s portfolio of primary and secondary cells from leading battery manufacturers, as well as ...
Read more...
EPCOS ferrites and accessories
30 January 2019, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
TDK’s data book for EPCOS ferrites and accessories covers planar, ETD, EFD, EV, U and UI cores, P core halves, ring and double-aperture cores, ferrite polymer composites, ferrite materials for inductors ...
Read more...
Connector selector catalogue
30 January 2019, Otto Marketing
, Technical Literature
The 2018 edition of Hirose’s Connector Selector features a brief profile about the Japanese connector specialist and its manufacturing facilities, in addition to information about its wide product portfolio ...
Read more...
Test probes catalogue
30 January 2019, Wiltron Agencies
, Technical Literature
Running to 194 pages, the latest edition of PTR’s Test Probes catalogue features up-to-date information covering the company’s test probes and accessories. Technical information is provided for the full ...
Read more...
Electromechanical components catalogue
30 January 2019, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
The latest catalogue of Würth Elektronik’s electromechanical component range runs to 1098 pages. The new edition of the directory, available in English, lists information on 12 standard product groups, ...
Read more...
EPCOS ferrites and accessories
14 November 2018, Electrocomp
, Technical Literature
TDK’s data book for EPCOS ferrites and accessories covers planar, ETD, EFD, EV, U and UI cores, P core halves, ring and double-aperture cores, ferrite polymer composites, ferrite materials for inductors ...
Read more...
Connector selector catalogue
14 November 2018, Otto Marketing
, Technical Literature
The 2018 edition of Hirose’s Connector Selector features a brief profile about the Japanese connector specialist and its manufacturing facilities, in addition to information about its wide product portfolio ...
Read more...
Terminal Blocks and Multi Connector Systems
14 November 2018, Wiltron Agencies
, Technical Literature
From PTR comes this compendium of the company’s extensive range of terminal blocks and multi-connector systems; the latter comprise a pin strip
which is mounted onto a PCB as well as a terminal block ...
Read more...
Electromechanical components catalogue
14 November 2018, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Technical Literature
The latest catalogue of Würth Elektronik’s electromechanical component range runs to 1098 pages. The new edition of the directory, available in English, lists information on 12 standard product groups, ...
Read more...