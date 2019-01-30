Catalogue: Würth Elektronik components

29 April 2020 Technical Literature

Würth Elektronik has published its new products on 188 pages with the Electronic Components 2020 catalogue. The catalogue can be ordered in printed form, downloaded as a PDF or opened in the iOS Catalog app. It contains new products from the areas of passive components, optoelectronics and power modules.

Under the title ‘Focus Products’, the catalogue precisely explains innovative component developments in terms of their design, properties and applications. Furthermore, ‘Relaunches’ has been added to the catalogue: these are products that have been improved, e.g. through AECQ qualification or their electrical and mechanical properties.

The products are supplemented with further information on product selection, reference designs and services. All products in the catalogue are available from stock without a minimum order quantity.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381 , jason.page@we-online.com





