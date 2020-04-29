Categories

Ceramic-based thick film RF filters

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Our new Planar X Series is part of Smiths Interconnect’s overarching initiative that entails the creation of best-in-class planar RF filter solutions designed and tested to support various applications and markets.

The Planar X Series complements the company’s broad portfolio of RF/microwave components with bandpass, bandstop, low-pass and high-pass configurations up to 18 GHz (Ku band).

With the Planar X Series, Smiths Interconnect leverages existing thick film process technology on various dielectric substrates which are designed for use in harsh high-reliability environments. The small footprint, lightweight and surface mountable configurations allow for high-volume pick-and-place applications and are ideal for SATCOM, radar and broadcasting industries.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


