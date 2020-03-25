Cara-S is a versatile all-in-one GPS positioning system solution which integrates GPS receiver, Sigfox uplink SoC and other technologies onto a 52 mm x 40 mm x 13 mm printed circuit board. The GPS location of the device is reported to the cloud server via the Sigfox network.
The automatic multiple-zone operation of the platform is guaranteed by an Uplynx XS8001 SoC which makes Sigfox zone selection seamless. Application specific power optimisation routines can be implemented with the help of an on-board G-sensor and thermistor. Data logging can be set up at a regular basis. The data set is stored internally in the XS8001 and can be read out via UART interface for analysis.
Cara-S is a scalable and ideal platform solution for applications such as asset tracking, logistics tracking and monitoring.
5G security is all-important for governments 25 March 2020
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that 'uses networks' to one that 'runs on networks'. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
NB-IoT prototyping board 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Low-cost Sigfox reference design 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...
Modem cards for industrial IoT applications 29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto's family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...
Dual military-grade transceiver 29 April 2020, ASIC Design Services
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world's first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...
Ceramic-based thick film RF filters 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Our new Planar X Series is part of Smiths Interconnect's overarching initiative that entails the creation of best-in-class planar RF filter solutions designed and tested to support various applications ...
LTE module with positioning support 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R422M8S from u-blox is a secure cloud LTE M, NB-IoT and EGPRS module with the u-blox M8 GNSS receiver and separate GNSS antenna interface, which provides highly reliable, accurate positioning ...
Wideband miniature tuner module 29 April 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Atlanta Micro's AM9017 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete high dynamic range miniature tuner module covering the 0,1 GHz to 18 GHz frequency range. ...