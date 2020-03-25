All-in-one GPS positioning system

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Cara-S is a versatile all-in-one GPS positioning system solution which integrates GPS receiver, Sigfox uplink SoC and other technologies onto a 52 mm x 40 mm x 13 mm printed circuit board. The GPS location of the device is reported to the cloud server via the Sigfox network.

The automatic multiple-zone operation of the platform is guaranteed by an Uplynx XS8001 SoC which makes Sigfox zone selection seamless. Application specific power optimisation routines can be implemented with the help of an on-board G-sensor and thermistor. Data logging can be set up at a regular basis. The data set is stored internally in the XS8001 and can be read out via UART interface for analysis.

Cara-S is a scalable and ideal platform solution for applications such as asset tracking, logistics tracking and monitoring.

