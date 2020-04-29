DC-DC converter adds 80 W output

The popular MG series, with its 10 year warranty, has been extended again by Cosel with the addition of 80 W output models in the MGFS and MGFW family. Offering 4:1 input voltage ranges of 9-36 V or 18-76 V, these 80 W models offer output voltages of 3.3 V, 5 V, 12 V, 15 V, +/-12 V (+24 V) and +/-15 V (+30 V), covering the majority of most users’ needs.
As with other models in this family, the output voltage can be adjusted +/-10% using an external voltage regulator and offers remote on/off as standard. The package size of 5,08 cm x 2,54 cm also offers industry standard pinning for ease of use.
DC-DC converter for aerospace/defence 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270 V-28 V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300 W in a 142,2 x 35,6 x 9,4 mm VIA package. Providing power density of 27,52 W/cm3 at a
Switchers for high-power LED displays 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations' InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations' InnoMux controller IC, the
Synchronous buck converter 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the AP62600 synchronous DC-DC buck converter for point-of-load (POL) conversion in applications such as TVs, monitors, white goods, home appliances, consumer electronics
Tiny step-down regulator 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4657 is part of Analog Devices' family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the LTM4626
Stackable DC-DC buck converter 29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a new 40 A SWIFT DC-DC buck converter, offering first-of-its-kind stackability of up to four ICs. The TPS546D24A PMBus buck converter can deliver up to 160 A of output current
Open-frame configurable power supplies 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The RB series of configurable open-frame power supplies has been expanded. Based on a unique concept, the Cosel RB series offers three configurable isolated outputs, with one having a reinforced isolation
Why low quiescent current matters for longer battery life 29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
From healthcare and biosensing to wearables and environmental sensing, nearly all IoT devices rely on batteries that must perform reliably and over an extended period of time in a variety of conditions.
Bipolar DC-DC supply design sources and sinks current 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Most electronic systems depend on power voltage rails that are either positive or negative, but a few applications require individual rails that can be both. In these situations, positive or negative
Tiny step-down power module 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LTM4657 from Analog Devices is part of the family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the
New range of thermal gap fillers 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, has introduced a versatile new range of gap-filling products with excellent thermal performance. GF400 is a two-part, liquid silicone-based gap filler,