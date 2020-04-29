Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Image-reject mixer for 15 to 45 GHz

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The MAMX-011043 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC. The mixer operates over an ultra-wide bandwidth of 15-45 GHz, with a LO operating range of 12 dBm to 18 dBm. The mixer offers low conversion loss, good linearity and excellent image rejection over the 15-45 GHz range.

The MAMX-011043 also operates up to 10 GHz IF. The image-reject circuit configuration provides excellent port isolation while internal 50 Ω matching simplifies its application.

This mixer is well suited for applications such as test and measurement, microwave radio and radar.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

5G security is all-important for governments
25 March 2020 , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip
25 March 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...

Read more...
NB-IoT prototyping board
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...

Read more...
Low-cost Sigfox reference design
29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...

Read more...
Modem cards for industrial IoT applications
29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules) , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...

Read more...
Dual military-grade transceiver
29 April 2020, ASIC Design Services , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...

Read more...
Bench-top vector signal generator
29 April 2020, RFiber Solutions , Test & Measurement
The T3267E series bench-top vector signal generator from Transcom Instruments has excellent radio frequency performance and rich signal generating function. It can provide arbitrary wave, continuous ...

Read more...
Ceramic-based thick film RF filters
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Our new Planar X Series is part of Smiths Interconnect’s overarching initiative that entails the creation of best-in-class planar RF filter solutions designed and tested to support various applications ...

Read more...
LTE module with positioning support
29 April 2020, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R422M8S from u-blox is a secure cloud LTE M, NB-IoT and EGPRS module with the u-blox M8 GNSS receiver and separate GNSS antenna interface, which provides highly reliable, accurate positioning ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved