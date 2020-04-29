Image-reject mixer for 15 to 45 GHz

The MAMX-011043 from MACOM Technology Solutions is an image-reject passive diode mixer MMIC. The mixer operates over an ultra-wide bandwidth of 15-45 GHz, with a LO operating range of 12 dBm to 18 dBm. The mixer offers low conversion loss, good linearity and excellent image rejection over the 15-45 GHz range.
The MAMX-011043 also operates up to 10 GHz IF. The image-reject circuit configuration provides excellent port isolation while internal 50 Ω matching simplifies its application.
This mixer is well suited for applications such as test and measurement, microwave radio and radar.
