Automotive grade aluminium capacitors

29 April 2020 Passive Components

Vishay introduced two new series of automotive grade, surface-mount aluminium electrolytic capacitors that combine high voltages up to 450 V with operating temperatures up to +125°C and useful life up to 6000 hours for automotive and industrial applications.

The high voltage range of Vishay BCcomponents 152 CME and 192 CTX series capacitors provides designers with greater design flexibility, while their high temperature capabilities and extended useful life increase reliability for demanding applications in harsh environments.

As polarised aluminium electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices are suited for smoothing, filtering and buffering in power supplies and portable chargers for electric vehicles and industrial equipment.

The 152 CME and 192 CTX series offer capacitance values from 2,2 µF to 33 µF in seven case sizes ranging from 10 x 10 x 10 mm to 18 x 18 x 21 mm. The RoHS-compliant capacitors offer charge- and discharge-proof performance with no peak current limitation, allow for lead-free reflow soldering in accordance with JEDEC J-STD-020 and offer vibration-proof performance in 4- and 6-pin versions.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





