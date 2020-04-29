Tiny step-down power module

The LTM4657 from Analog Devices is part of the family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the LTM4626 and LTM4638 as it provides higher efficiency within its 8 A output current range. The LTM4657 bridges the gap between the LTM4626 and LTM4638 by combining the higher efficiency of the LTM4638 with the lower profile of the LTM4626.





The LTM4657 provides up to 8 A continuous output current from input voltages between 3,1 V and 20 V. It uses the same component-on-package (CoP) design as the LTM4626 and LTM4638, which helps keep the device cool while maintaining a tiny 6,25 mm x 6,25 mm footprint. The pin compatibility and identical footprint of the LTM4626, LTM4638 and LTM4657 provide opportunities for customers to leverage previous layout designs and simply choose the µModule device that fits their need.

