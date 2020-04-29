Dual-channel high-speed protector

Bourns announced the release of the Model TBU-RS085-300-WH, for use in RS-485 communication interface protection. The part is an integrated dual-channel transient blocking unit (TBU) over-current and TVS over-voltage protector for the RS-485 communications interface.
When coupled with a primary over-voltage protector like the Bourns GDT Model 2030-42T-SM-RPLF or TISP thyristor surge protector Model TISP4350J3BJR-S, the integrated solution aids compliance to IEC 61000-4-2 (ESD), IEC 61000-4-4 (EFT) and IEC 61000-4-5 (surge) standards.
Apart from a reduction in the number of components used, there is also a savings of 52% in board space when compared to a discrete solution.
