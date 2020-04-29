Satcom amplifier system

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a large signal gain of 55 dB and an efficiency of 20%. This solid-state amplifier has a pulse width of 256 µs, a rise/fall time of 50 ns, and a duty cycle of 15%.

The SSPA consists of an input section with preamplifier stages and a power amplifier output section. The output section consists of a summation of 6 amplifiers. In addition to the microwave section, there is a proprietary designed asynchronous low-noise power supply and pulse modulator.

The airborne SGN-X3-200 is available in a module that measures 22,86 x 17,78 x 4,06 cm with SMA (F) connector at the input and WR90 waveguide at the output. It is suitable for radar, data links, communications, and test system applications. This high-reliability amplifier consumes 280 W of power and has reverse voltage protection.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

