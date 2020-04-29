Satcom amplifier system

The SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a large signal gain of 55 dB and an efficiency of 20%. This solid-state amplifier has a pulse width of 256 µs, a rise/fall time of 50 ns, and a duty cycle of 15%.
The SSPA consists of an input section with preamplifier stages and a power amplifier output section. The output section consists of a summation of 6 amplifiers. In addition to the microwave section, there is a proprietary designed asynchronous low-noise power supply and pulse modulator.
The airborne SGN-X3-200 is available in a module that measures 22,86 x 17,78 x 4,06 cm with SMA (F) connector at the input and WR90 waveguide at the output. It is suitable for radar, data links, communications, and test system applications. This high-reliability amplifier consumes 280 W of power and has reverse voltage protection.
Bandpass filter for 5G applications 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The B280LA0S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 27,5 to 28,5 GHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 4,5 dB and provides rejection of over 30 dB above (30 to 37 GHz) and below (DC ...
Read more...Chipset for Wi-Fi 6E applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architecture ...
Read more...Sigfox system-on-chip 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Uplynx XS8001-NG48NRY is one of ESMT’s family of wireless SoCs (systems-on-chip) designed for ultra-low-power wireless IoT applications. The device monolithically integrates the Sigfox protocol stack ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for smart homes and buildings 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors introduced the K32W061/41, its new family of ultra-low-power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new devices complement the company’s recently introduced pin-compatible ...
Read more...Ethernet tap for IO Ninja 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...
Read more...5G security is all-important for governments 25 March 2020
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
Read more...NB-IoT prototyping board 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Read more...Low-cost Sigfox reference design 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...
Read more...Modem cards for industrial IoT applications 29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...