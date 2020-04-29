Automotive MOSFETs in a variety of packages

29 April 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Reducing CO 2 emissions of passenger cars is accelerating 48 V board net adoption. For this emerging 48 V market, Infineon Technologies offers a broad portfolio of automotive 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs as part of its OptiMOS-5 power transistor portfolio. They are offered in different package types like TOLL (HSOF-8), TOLG (HSOG-8) and SSO8 (TDSON-8).

Additionally, the 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs offer an ideal selection for fuel injection as well as in-vehicle wireless charging applications. Features include RDS(on) down to 3,1 mΩ (80 V) and 4.0 mΩ (100 V) in the SSO8 package, with higher RDS(on) variants in 80 V and 100 V in the small S3O8 package.

Target applications include 48 V-12 V DC-DC converters, 48 V battery management systems and power distribution, 48 V e-booster, e-compressor and e-suspension, and 48 V auxiliaries.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.arrow.altech.co.za

