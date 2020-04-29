Automotive MOSFETs in a variety of packages

Reducing CO2 emissions of passenger cars is accelerating 48 V board net adoption. For this emerging 48 V market, Infineon Technologies offers a broad portfolio of automotive 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs as part of its OptiMOS-5 power transistor portfolio. They are offered in different package types like TOLL (HSOF-8), TOLG (HSOG-8) and SSO8 (TDSON-8).
Additionally, the 80 V and 100 V MOSFETs offer an ideal selection for fuel injection as well as in-vehicle wireless charging applications. Features include RDS(on) down to 3,1 mΩ (80 V) and 4.0 mΩ (100 V) in the SSO8 package, with higher RDS(on) variants in 80 V and 100 V in the small S3O8 package.
Target applications include 48 V-12 V DC-DC converters, 48 V battery management systems and power distribution, 48 V e-booster, e-compressor and e-suspension, and 48 V auxiliaries.
Chipset for Wi-Fi 6E applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
ON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architecture ...
DC-DC converter for aerospace/defence 25 March 2020, Future Electronics
Vicor announced the DCM5614, an isolated, regulated 270 V-28 V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300 W in a 142,2 x 35,6 x 9,4 mm VIA package. Providing power density of 27,52 W/cm3 at a ...
Switchers for high-power LED displays 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations’ InnoMux controller IC, the ...
Synchronous buck converter 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Diodes Incorporated introduced the AP62600 synchronous DC-DC buck converter for point-of-load (POL) conversion in applications such as TVs, monitors, white goods, home appliances, consumer electronics ...
Tiny step-down regulator 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
The LTM4657 is part of Analog Devices’ family of tiny, high-efficiency, identical pin-out, step-down µModule devices. The LTM4657 is designed to operate at lower switching frequencies than the LTM4626 ...
Stackable DC-DC buck converter 29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa
Texas Instruments introduced a new 40 A SWIFT DC-DC buck converter, offering first-of-its-kind stackability of up to four ICs. The TPS546D24A PMBus buck converter can deliver up to 160 A of output current ...
Open-frame configurable power supplies 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
The RB series of configurable open-frame power supplies has been expanded. Based on a unique concept, the Cosel RB series offers three configurable isolated outputs, with one having a reinforced isolation ...
Why low quiescent current matters for longer battery life 29 April 2020, Avnet South Africa
From healthcare and biosensing to wearables and environmental sensing, nearly all IoT devices rely on batteries that must perform reliably and over an extended period of time in a variety of conditions.
Cryptographic MCU protects against malware 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
With the rapid growth of 5G including new cellular infrastructure, growing networks and data centres supporting expanding cloud computing, developers are seeking new ways to ensure operating systems remain ...
IMUs that carry machine learning burden 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
Designed for use in a wide variety of consumer and industrial applications, STMicroelectronics’ 6-axis iNEMO inertial measurements units (IMU) feature an embedded machine learning core (MLC) to offload ...