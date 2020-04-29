Sigfox system-on-chip

Further reading:

The SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a largeThe B280LA0S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 27,5 to 28,5 GHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 4,5 dB and provides rejection of over 30 dB above (30 to 37 GHz) and below (DCON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architectureNXP Semiconductors introduced the K32W061/41, its new family of ultra-low-power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new devices complement the company’s recently introduced pin-compatibleThe 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud,Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), BluetoothThe iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like anHopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embeddedGemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routersHolt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives