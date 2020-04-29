Sigfox system-on-chip

The Uplynx XS8001-NG48NRY is one of ESMT’s family of wireless SoCs (systems-on-chip) designed for ultra-low-power wireless IoT applications. The device monolithically integrates the Sigfox protocol stack with optimised sub-GHz RF performance.
The Uplynx XS8001’s built-in 10-bit ADC, analog comparators and GPIOs are available for access via an AT command set over UART interface. It incorporates a programmable PA (power amplifier) output power up to 22 dBm, built-in channel power detector for LBT implementation, GPIOs for general peripheral support, 2x 32-bit PWM engines with two channels each, temperature sensor,
low-power analog comparator with wake-up support, and programmable supply detect alarm (AVDD) for battery monitoring.
Satcom amplifier system 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a large ...
Read more...Bandpass filter for 5G applications 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The B280LA0S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 27,5 to 28,5 GHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 4,5 dB and provides rejection of over 30 dB above (30 to 37 GHz) and below (DC ...
Read more...Chipset for Wi-Fi 6E applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architecture ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for smart homes and buildings 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors introduced the K32W061/41, its new family of ultra-low-power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new devices complement the company’s recently introduced pin-compatible ...
Read more...5G security is all-important for governments 25 March 2020
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
Read more...NB-IoT prototyping board 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Read more...Low-cost Sigfox reference design 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...
Read more...Modem cards for industrial IoT applications 29 April 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Gemalto’s family of Cinterion IoT modem cards delivers instant access to both LTE cellular and 5G networks for a range of industrial IoT applications like vending machines or digital signage, routers ...
Read more...Dual military-grade transceiver 29 April 2020, ASIC Design Services
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the introduction of its HI-15850, the world’s first 3,3 V MIL-STD-1553 dual transceiver with 1,8 V, 2,5 V and 3,3 V compatible digital I/O. This feature gives ...