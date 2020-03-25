Wireless MCUs for smart homes and buildings

NXP Semiconductors introduced the K32W061/41, its new family of ultra-low-power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new devices complement the company’s recently introduced pin-compatible JN5189/88 (Thread/Zigbee) and QN9090/30 (Bluetooth LE) MCUs and provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with an easier migration path to support current and emerging smart home and building use cases.

Lowering the power consumption of today’s smart home and IoT devices is crucial to maximising the performance from a single coin cell battery. NXP’s K32W061/41 MCU achieves this via multiple low-power modes and low transmit/receive radio power capabilities.

The K32W061 and the K32W041 feature an IEEE 802.15.4 radio supporting Thread and Zigbee networking protocols, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 and an integrated NFC NTAG (K32W061). The devices also support a wide operating temperature range (-40℃ to +125℃). Their peripherals support a range of use cases that include home and building automation, security and access control, smart thermostats and locks, and gateways and sensor network applications.

The K32W061/41 wireless microcontrollers are based on an Arm Cortex M4 microcontroller core running at 48 MHz and include 640 KB of on-board Flash and 152 KB SRAM, providing storage space and flexibility for complex applications and software over-the-air (OTA) updates. The optional NFC NTAG provides standardised out-of-band communications to dramatically simplify the pairing process.

The multiprotocol radio includes an integrated power amplifier capable of up to +11 dBm output, making long-distance transmission possible. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, Zigbee, and OpenThread wireless network protocol stacks.

