Wireless MCUs for smart homes and buildings

NXP Semiconductors introduced the K32W061/41, its new family of ultra-low-power, multiprotocol wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new devices complement the company’s recently introduced pin-compatible JN5189/88 (Thread/Zigbee) and QN9090/30 (Bluetooth LE) MCUs and provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with an easier migration path to support current and emerging smart home and building use cases.
Lowering the power consumption of today’s smart home and IoT devices is crucial to maximising the performance from a single coin cell battery. NXP’s K32W061/41 MCU achieves this via multiple low-power modes and low transmit/receive radio power capabilities.
The K32W061 and the K32W041 feature an IEEE 802.15.4 radio supporting Thread and Zigbee networking protocols, Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 and an integrated NFC NTAG (K32W061). The devices also support a wide operating temperature range (-40℃ to +125℃). Their peripherals support a range of use cases that include home and building automation, security and access control, smart thermostats and locks, and gateways and sensor network applications.
The K32W061/41 wireless microcontrollers are based on an Arm Cortex M4 microcontroller core running at 48 MHz and include 640 KB of on-board Flash and 152 KB SRAM, providing storage space and flexibility for complex applications and software over-the-air (OTA) updates. The optional NFC NTAG provides standardised out-of-band communications to dramatically simplify the pairing process.
The multiprotocol radio includes an integrated power amplifier capable of up to +11 dBm output, making long-distance transmission possible. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0, Zigbee, and OpenThread wireless network protocol stacks.
Satcom amplifier system 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SGN-X3-200 from Kratos General Microwave is a GaN power amplifier that operates in the X-band with 8000 to 12 000 MHz coverage. It delivers peak saturated output power of more than 250 W with a large ...
Read more...Bandpass filter for 5G applications 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The B280LA0S from Knowles is a bandpass filter with a passband from 27,5 to 28,5 GHz. It has an insertion loss of less than 4,5 dB and provides rejection of over 30 dB above (30 to 37 GHz) and below (DC ...
Read more...Chipset for Wi-Fi 6E applications 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
ON Semiconductor announced sampling of its new QCS-AX2 chipset family that supports the 6 GHz spectrum band based on the enhanced Wi-Fi 6E standard. Designed with a high-performance, flexible architecture ...
Read more...Sigfox system-on-chip 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Uplynx XS8001-NG48NRY is one of ESMT’s family of wireless SoCs (systems-on-chip) designed for ultra-low-power wireless IoT applications. The device monolithically integrates the Sigfox protocol stack ...
Read more...5G security is all-important for governments 25 March 2020
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 5G revolution is about to flip us from a society that ‘uses networks’ to one that ‘runs on networks’. 5G will connect everyone to everything. It will combine with other key disruptors – the cloud, ...
Read more...Switchers for high-power LED displays 25 March 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch3-MX isolated switcher IC family has been expanded with the addition of three new PowiGaN devices. As part of a chipset with Power Integrations’ InnoMux controller IC, the ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced the nRF52820 Bluetooth 5.2 system-on-chip (SoC), the sixth addition to its nRF52 Series. The nRF52820 is an ultra-low-power Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE), Bluetooth ...
Read more...NXP streamlines development with Microsoft Azure RTOS 29 April 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Computer/Embedded Technology
NXP Semiconductors expanded its partnership with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Azure RTOS, a comprehensive real-time operating system (RTOS), to a broader range of processing solutions from its EdgeVerse ...
Read more...NB-IoT prototyping board 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The iTracker RAK8211-NB is a versatile developer board aimed at aiding in quick prototypes using NB-IoT. The board includes an array of connectivity options (NB-IoT, BLE5.0 and GPS) and sensors like an ...
Read more...Low-cost Sigfox reference design 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
HopeRF has released a reference design for low-cost Sigfox connectivity using its CMT2189C devices. These are fully integrated, highly flexible, high-performance, SoC (G)FSK/OOK transmitters with an embedded ...