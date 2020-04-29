V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module

u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers of traffic management infrastructure on a fast track to integrating V2X technology into their platforms and solutions and deploying it commercially.
VERA P3 communicates via the IEEE 802.11p wireless standard, referred to as Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) in the USA, also known as ITS G5 in Europe, to connect vehicles with each other and with roadside infrastructure.
By effectively seeing beyond the line of sight, V2X lets vehicles assist drivers in potentially dangerous situations, in the event of slow traffic ahead and by negotiating complex intersections. Smart cities can also benefit from vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) applications to manage traffic, from providing greenlight speed advisory, roadwork warnings and hazardous location warnings.
Ready to meet the upcoming market demand from the automotive industry, VERA P3 will play a crucial role in enabling truck platooning, which will be supported by the majority of trucks by 2025. VERA P3 is ideal for other applications such as agriculture and mining, where heavy machines need to communicate with each other to synchronise their activities.
Based entirely on u-blox core technology and leveraging the company’s long track record as a dependable partner to the automotive industry, VERA P3 offers customers quality, reliability and peace of mind. Qualified for operation from -40°C to +105°C, the automotive grade product complies with WAVE and ETSI ITS G5 for operation on US and European territory.
