Bluetooth evaluation kit

The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) device.
The CYW20719 is a standalone baseband processor with an integrated 2,4 GHz transceiver supporting BR/EDR/BLE. Manufactured using an advanced CMOS low-power process, the CYW20719 employs high integration to reduce external components, thereby minimising the device’s footprint and cost. This kit helps evaluate device functionality and develop applications quickly for faster time-to-market.
The CYW20719 device and this evaluation kit are supported in ModusToolbox 2.0 and the BT SDK 2.0 (or later). Features of the kit include: Arduino compatible headers for hardware expansion; on-board sensors – a 9-axis motion sensor (3D digital linear acceleration sensor, 3D digital angular rate sensor and 3D digital magnetic sensor) and a thermistor; user switches and LEDs; and a USB connector for power, programming and USB-UART bridge.
