Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module

The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with 16-bit Lite mode, clocked at 80 MHz or 160 MHz, supports RTOS and integrates Wi-Fi AC/BB/RF/PA/LNA. The module supports the standard IEEE802.11 b/g/n protocol and contains a complete TCP/IP protocol stack. Users can use this module to add networking capabilities to existing devices or to build separate network controllers.
The ESP8266 is a complete and self-contained Wi-Fi network solution that can operate independently or as a slave running on other host MCUs. The ESP8266 is capable of booting directly from an external Flash memory when it is powered by an application and is the only application processor in the device. The built-in cache helps improve system performance and reduce memory requirements.
In another case, the ESP8266 is responsible for wireless Internet access. When it comes to the task of the Wi-Fi adaptor, it can be added to any microcontroller-based design. The connection is simple via an SPI/SDIO interface or I2C/UART port.
The ESP8266’s powerful on-chip processing and storage capabilities allow it to integrate sensors and other application-specific devices through the GPIO port, minimising system resources during minimal up-front development and operation.
RF variable attenuators 29 April 2020, RF Design
The AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which provides ...
Read more...V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module 29 April 2020, RF Design
u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers ...
Read more...Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...
Read more...X-band GaN power amplifier 29 May 2020, RF Design
The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added ...
Read more...Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module 29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth ...
Read more...4G serial routers 29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network ...
Read more...WLAN MIMO antenna with four ports 29 May 2020, RF Design
The FXP.524 Venti antenna is a 4-in-1 MIMO, flexible PCB monopole type antenna. Made by Taoglas, the antenna has excellent efficiency and isolation performance for dual-band Wi-Fi applications.
It has ...
Read more...Drive testing of 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G NR mobile networks 29 May 2020, Coral-i Solutions
Nemo Outdoor is a laptop-based drive test tool for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G NR mobile network testing which supports over 300 devices and scanning receivers, from various vendors, all the latest network technologies ...
Read more...RF tuner module covering 2 to 6 MHz 29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions
Atlanta Micro’s AM9012 is a fully integrated mini-module comprised of MMIC and MCM devices that provide a complete high dynamic range miniature tuner module covering the 2 MHz to 6 GHz frequency range. ...