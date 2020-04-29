Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module

29 April 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with 16-bit Lite mode, clocked at 80 MHz or 160 MHz, supports RTOS and integrates Wi-Fi AC/BB/RF/PA/LNA. The module supports the standard IEEE802.11 b/g/n protocol and contains a complete TCP/IP protocol stack. Users can use this module to add networking capabilities to existing devices or to build separate network controllers.

The ESP8266 is a complete and self-contained Wi-Fi network solution that can operate independently or as a slave running on other host MCUs. The ESP8266 is capable of booting directly from an external Flash memory when it is powered by an application and is the only application processor in the device. The built-in cache helps improve system performance and reduce memory requirements.

In another case, the ESP8266 is responsible for wireless Internet access. When it comes to the task of the Wi-Fi adaptor, it can be added to any microcontroller-based design. The connection is simple via an SPI/SDIO interface or I2C/UART port.

The ESP8266’s powerful on-chip processing and storage capabilities allow it to integrate sensors and other application-specific devices through the GPIO port, minimising system resources during minimal up-front development and operation.

For more information contact iCorp Technologies, +27 11 781 2029, enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za, www.icorptechnologies.co.za

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





