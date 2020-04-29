Micro-miniature circular connectors

Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The Amphenol 2M series is a lightweight, micro-miniature circular connector option for mil-spec performance that can withstand harsh environments.
Amphenol’s micro-miniature 2M series meets D38999 specifications for vibration and shielding. They are ideal for aviation, military communications, and UAV applications. They are quick-mating and a variety of styles are available.
How are end-launch PCB connectors useful? 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Interconnection
There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growing ...
Read more...IP68 circular connectors 29 April 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Sure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating.
These 7/8” IP68 ...
Read more...RF/microwave connectors for wide frequency ranges 29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Interconnection
Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent ...
Read more...High-density ZIF connectors 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Available from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up to ...
Read more...2 mm connectors for board signal transfers 29 April 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54 ...
Read more...Tactile switches for demanding applications 29 April 2020, Brabek
, Interconnection, Switches, Relays & Keypads
The Multimec switch from APEM has been designed with the intention to manufacture the best possible switch. The company’s automatic production lines have 100% in-line testing, but before the parts get ...
Read more...RF connectors and cable assemblies 25 March 2020, IPD Electronics
, Interconnection
Sure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutations ...
Read more...High-temperature power connectors 29 April 2020, Otto Marketing
, Interconnection
Hirose Electric has introduced the HVH-280 Series power connectors for automotive applications. They are low-profile connectors with a 3-point high-pressure female contact design that enables a high current ...
Read more...RF connectors and cable assemblies 29 April 2020
, Interconnection
Sure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutations ...