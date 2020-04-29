Categories

Micro-miniature circular connectors

29 April 2020 Interconnection

Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The Amphenol 2M series is a lightweight, micro-miniature circular connector option for mil-spec performance that can withstand harsh environments.

Amphenol’s micro-miniature 2M series meets D38999 specifications for vibration and shielding. They are ideal for aviation, military communications, and UAV applications. They are quick-mating and a variety of styles are available.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 345 3619
Fax: 086 663 9847
Email: info@ipdelectronics.com
www: www.ipdelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about IPD Electronics


