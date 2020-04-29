Micro-miniature circular connectors

Further reading:

There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growingSure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating. These 7/8” IP68Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellentAvailable from IPD Electronics through its distribution agreement with PEI-Genesis, ITT Cannon’s DL connector family is a versatile, high-density zero insertion force (ZIF) connector series with up toTE Connectivity is expanding its range of AMPMODU interconnection solutions with the introduction of 2 mm centreline board connectors. These new connectors occupy 38% less space than traditional 2,54The Multimec switch from APEM has been designed with the intention to manufacture the best possible switch. The company’s automatic production lines have 100% in-line testing, but before the parts getSure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutationsHirose Electric has introduced the HVH-280 Series power connectors for automotive applications. They are low-profile connectors with a 3-point high-pressure female contact design that enables a high currentThere are many applications, some emerging, that require both phase and amplitude error to be minimised. These applications include synthetic aperture radar using antenna arrays, beamforming/MIMO antennaSure-Seal’s RF connector series offers an excellent waterproof connector solution for harsh environment communication systems. Connectors and cable assemblies are available in a variety of permutations