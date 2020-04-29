Power management companion chips

29 April 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Silicon Labs announced a new line of energy-friendly power management ICs (PMICs) serving as dedicated companion chips for EFR32 wireless devices and EFM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).

The EFP01 PMIC family provides a flexible, system-level power management solution enhancing the energy efficiency of battery-powered applications including IoT sensors, asset tags, smart meters, home and building automation, security, and health and wellness products. These feature-rich PMICs enable developers to choose the optimal battery type and chemistries for their applications while controlling a product's power supply over multiple output rails and voltages.

Developers often use PMICs to meet the unique low-power requirements of their IoT designs. Yet selecting the right PMIC from among thousands of parts offered by catalogue distributors can be challenging and time consuming, adding complexity for developers under time-to-market pressures. Silicon Labs' PMIC solution addresses the power management needs of IoT developers by extending the energy efficiency of its wireless and MCU products while simplifying product design with best-in-class tools and support.

EFP01 PMICs simplify power system design and reduce power consumption through enhanced control. The PMICS include low-voltage DC-DC converters and regulators along with a flexible mechanism to manage the power rails in a system design.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





