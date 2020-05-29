Elmatica CEO to vice chair IPC cybersecurity task group

Didrik Bech, CEO of printed circuit broker Elmatica, has been appointed to serve as vice chair for IPC’s new cybersecurity task group. The 2-12c Task Group leadership is a representation of IPC as an international standards body. The group is chaired by Toshiyuki Sawada of NEC Japan and in addition to Didrik Bech, Kathleen Nargi-Toth from Bowhead USA also serves as co-vice chair.

“The goal of the IPC 2-12c Cybersecurity Protection Standard Task Group is to develop a new industry standard to provide a system to reduce the manufacturing supply-chain cybersecurity risks. We are pleased to have Didrik Bech and his experience within cybersecurity on board as vice chair,” says Chris Jorgensen, director of technology transfer at IPC.

IPC-1792, ‘Standard for Cybersecurity Management in the Manufacturing Industry Supply Chain’, is an open international standard, meaning that anyone from the electronics manufacturing industry with interest in the topic can join the task group. Anyone with interest in participating can contact Chris Jorgensen to be added to the task group or for more information (his email address is at the end of this article).

“IPC is continuously providing important standards for the entire industry. Lately we have experienced a shift in knowledge and focus toward cybersecurity, driven forward by both new legislations in the EU, nationally and not least by US DoD and the CMMC standards,” says Bech.

“I am looking forward to working closely with both IPC, the task group members and the industry, to ensure that IPC-1792 is set within the correct scope in a fast moving cyber landscape, make sure it will augment other cybersecurity standards and regulations and be specific to our industry,” Bech concludes.



The IPC-1792 cybersecurity standard is applicable for internal cybersecurity and external cybersecurity. It also includes mechanisms for self- or third-party assessment to the four cybersecurity models as well as a mechanism of validation by a certificate authority (CA).

The standard will provide a system for reducing manufacturing supply-chain cybersecurity risks. Within this system, the standard will identify levels of cybersecurity protection which can be used to assess a manufacturing facility’s cybersecurity model to show existing cybersecurity protections and to identify steps to take to achieve higher cybersecurity levels.

For more information contact Chris Jorgensen, chrisjorgensen@ipc.org

