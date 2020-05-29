Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Elmatica CEO to vice chair IPC cybersecurity task group

30 June 2020 News

Didrik Bech, CEO of printed circuit broker Elmatica, has been appointed to serve as vice chair for IPC’s new cybersecurity task group. The 2-12c Task Group leadership is a representation of IPC as an international standards body. The group is chaired by Toshiyuki Sawada of NEC Japan and in addition to Didrik Bech, Kathleen Nargi-Toth from Bowhead USA also serves as co-vice chair.

“The goal of the IPC 2-12c Cybersecurity Protection Standard Task Group is to develop a new industry standard to provide a system to reduce the manufacturing supply-chain cybersecurity risks. We are pleased to have Didrik Bech and his experience within cybersecurity on board as vice chair,” says Chris Jorgensen, director of technology transfer at IPC.

IPC-1792, ‘Standard for Cybersecurity Management in the Manufacturing Industry Supply Chain’, is an open international standard, meaning that anyone from the electronics manufacturing industry with interest in the topic can join the task group. Anyone with interest in participating can contact Chris Jorgensen to be added to the task group or for more information (his email address is at the end of this article).

“IPC is continuously providing important standards for the entire industry. Lately we have experienced a shift in knowledge and focus toward cybersecurity, driven forward by both new legislations in the EU, nationally and not least by US DoD and the CMMC standards,” says Bech.

“I am looking forward to working closely with both IPC, the task group members and the industry, to ensure that IPC-1792 is set within the correct scope in a fast moving cyber landscape, make sure it will augment other cybersecurity standards and regulations and be specific to our industry,” Bech concludes.


Didrik Bech.

The IPC-1792 cybersecurity standard is applicable for internal cybersecurity and external cybersecurity. It also includes mechanisms for self- or third-party assessment to the four cybersecurity models as well as a mechanism of validation by a certificate authority (CA).

The standard will provide a system for reducing manufacturing supply-chain cybersecurity risks. Within this system, the standard will identify levels of cybersecurity protection which can be used to assess a manufacturing facility’s cybersecurity model to show existing cybersecurity protections and to identify steps to take to achieve higher cybersecurity levels.

For more information contact Chris Jorgensen, chrisjorgensen@ipc.org


Credit(s)

Email: sebastian.ndlovu@elmatica.com
www: www.elmatica.com
Articles: More information and articles about Elmatica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

From the editor’s desk: Are electromagnetic waves culpable in making us sick?
30 June 2020, Technews Publishing , News
When I started writing my column for this issue, I was determined to come up with a topic and a way to avoid mentioning the ‘C’ word. I came close – you will only find ‘COVID-19’ mentioned once or twice ...

Read more...
To fake or not to fake
30 June 2020 , News
Prof. Johan Meyer explores the complex and controversial topic of the potential link between the global rollout of 5G networks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more...
Clearing the Static: Curb the spread of COVID-19 with stringent floor hygiene
30 June 2020, Actum Electronics , News
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is primarily transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets that emerge from the nose and mouth when an infected person speaks, ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Warren Mande
30 June 2020, Altron Arrow , News
“It is said that “culture eats strategy for breakfast”. Look to join companies whose culture fits your personal belief system.”

Read more...
Not the end, but a journey
30 June 2020, ExecuKit , News
ExecuKit’s Renita Fleischer and Elizna Classen offer local companies a route to help them navigate their way through what has become the ‘new normal.’

Read more...
From the editor’s desk: Making and sending things to space
29 May 2020, Technews Publishing , News
In this issue, one of the topics we are featuring is the aerospace and military/defence sector. The feature includes an analysis of what it takes to successfully design and manufacture products in this ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
29 May 2020, Technews Publishing , News
South Africa • Acting minister of communications and digital technologies, Jackson Mthembu, joined the world in observing World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD). Proclaimed by the ...

Read more...
Personality profile: David Power
29 May 2020, Cadshop , News
“Aspire to work for a company that you admire, and for a boss that you want to serve, that shares your passion and motivation.”

Read more...
Designing for military and defence applications
29 May 2020, Omnigo, Kreon Technology , News
No business can stand on its own without strong partnerships and stakeholder relationships. In this regard the military and defence industry is no exception.

Read more...
Why ‘new space’ satellites demand a new approach to components
29 May 2020, Avnet South Africa , News
New space is opening up exciting opportunities for businesses, which can create completely new products, services and capabilities that were, until recently, impossible or impractical.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved