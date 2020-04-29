Driver for low-current LED strips

Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation BCR family with low voltage drop focusing on low current designs of up to 37 mA. Typical applications for the new BCR431U include LED strips, channel letters, architectural LED lighting, LED displays, as well as emergency, retail and appliance lighting.
The voltage drop at the integrated driver IC can go down to 105 mV at 15 mA. This is unmatched in the industry and provides far more flexibility in lighting applications. It improves the overall efficiency and provides the voltage headroom required to compensate for the LED forward voltage tolerances and variances in the supply voltage.
The BRCU431U allows either to add additional LEDs to lighting designs, for example, seven instead of six LEDs in series driven by one IC. Or it can be used to increase the overall length of an LED strip design from, for example, 5 to 7 m. Overall, longer LED strips mean fewer feeding points and less effort in installation.
The LED current is easily adjustable via a high-ohmic resistor on a dedicated pin with an IC supply voltage ranging between 6 V and 42 V. For safe and reliable operation and to extend the overall LED system’s lifetime, a smart over-temperature controlling circuit keeps the current constant even at rising temperature. At the same time, it reduces the LED current only when the junction temperature gets very high.
The BCR431U features a dimming capability of down to 1%, which makes it attractive for a great variety of LED strip designs.
