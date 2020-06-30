Wireless power transfer coil

Würth Elektronik has expanded its portfolio of wireless power coils. The WE-WPCC WPT/NFC combines wireless power transmission with the near-field communication (NCF) standard thus enabling, for example, the combination of a charging station for smartphones with identification and payment functions.
Other new additions to the world’s largest range of wireless power transfer coils include a high-power coil (WE-WPCC 760308101311) with 400 W output and a ‘flat’ version: two coils whose respective heights of 2,8 mm and 3,1 mm are only half as high as those of other transmitter coils (WE-WPCC 760308101411 and 760308101410).
The NFC coil in the WE-WPCC WPT/NFC enables data rates up to 848 Kbps and the wireless power transfer (WPT) coil allows wireless power transmission output up to 100 W (at 20 V input voltage) in one efficient solution. Data can be transferred while wirelessly charging sensors, smartphones, wearables, handhelds, digital cameras, smart watches or tablets.
The coil combination in the compact PET sleeve with adhesive surface can be used according to the Qi (5 W and 15 W) and AirFuel Alliance standards as well as in proprietary solutions with higher power. This means the transmitter is equally suitable for consumer electronics and industrial applications.
Stranded wire and high-quality ferrite material ensure maximum energy transmission efficiency and the high permeability of the shielding concentrates the magnetic field and protects sensitive electronics or batteries from interference signals.
For the optimal combination of transmitter and receiver coils, Würth Elektronik recommends its ‘Mix and Match’ tool and also the Wireless Power Development Kits.
Catalogue: Würth Elektronik 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
Würth Elektronik has extended its range of coaxial connectors and published a new catalogue. Across 174 pages, the 'Coax Connectors' English language catalogue presents nine product groups. The new product
Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity
Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking,
Bridge the gap to 5G IoT with LPWA 30 June 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
One of the first IoT applications emerged in the 1980s when programmers at Carnegie Mellon University hooked up a vending machine to the Internet and checked in remotely to see if a cold soda was available.
Proof of concept for geofencing around nature reserves 30 June 2020, RF Design
Nordic Semiconductor recently announced that 'Code of Conscience', an initiative that hopes to help non-governmental organisations (NGOs), governments and communities around the world monitor and restrict
Wi-Fi-based fixed wireless access solutions 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
Wi-Fi recently marked its 20th anniversary. The modern digital lifestyles rely on Wi-Fi so heavily, it is hard to imagine life before or without it. Our usage is spread across various aspects of our life
High-frequency, low-loss RF switches 29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions
Atlanta Micro has added four new products to its line of switches with support up to 26,5 GHz, useful in a wide range of wireless applications. Each of these new devices is packaged in a 3 mm QFN.
...
Pasternack releases new antenna range 29 May 2020, RF Design
Pasternack has introduced a new line of GPS timing antennas, vehicular antennas and a 118-174 MHz tuneable, telescopic antenna to address mobile wireless, portable instrumentation and wireless monitoring