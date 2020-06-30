Fanless 600 W power supplies

XP Power has released a new series of convection cooled, 600 W AC-DC power supplies. The ultra-compact power supplies deliver full load power under a wide range of conditions without additional cooling. The UCH600 series is ideal for use where no forced air is available, or fan noise or the ingress of dirt is undesirable. This includes medical devices, as well as those requiring BF patient protection, that need to operate silently, as well as IT or industrial electronics applications in environments where dirt ingress would be exacerbated by forced air cooling or where audible noise and fan reliability issues mean forced air cooling is impractical.
The power supplies meet EN55011/32 Class B for both conducted and radiated emissions with significant margin, making them a low risk for integration and system approvals for the end-use equipment. Class C harmonics compliance ensure the UCH600 is ideal for lighting and display applications.
The high levels of efficiency (up to 95%) minimise waste heat and ensure that power supplies in the UCH600 series can deliver their full rated power (600 W) at ambient temperatures up to +50oC, even at low line input. At 70oC, a full 300 W of power is available without any form of forced air cooling being required. For equipment designs where some forced air cooling is employed, a 12 V/0,6 A auxiliary fan supply is available.
The UCH600 series carries worldwide safety approvals for ITE/industrial and healthcare applications including IEC60950-1, IEC/EN/UL62368-1 and IEC/EN60601-1 3rd Edition. Its U-channel construction and low profile allow for easy and flexible installation into a wide range of applications.
