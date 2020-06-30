DIN-rail mounting DC-DC converters

30 June 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Shortly after unveiling the brand-new DIN-rail mounting DC-DC converter family, the DDR-15/30/60/120/240 series, Mean Well has announced the DDR-480 series (480 W) to enable integration into higher-power applications. Since the DDR-480 series is designed to meet both railway and ITE safety standards, it is suitable for DC-DC applications such as industrial and railway control, security control and telecommunication systems.

The DDR-480 series has an ultra-slim enclosure design with a width of only 85,5 mm. This enables convenient installation onto TS-35/7.5 or 15 standard DIN rails without having to worry about spacing. The product design also includes advanced features such as 2:1 wide input range, 4000 V d.c. I/O isolation, -40°C to 80°C operating temperature range, 150% peak load capability, current sharing up to 1920 W (3+1) and 5G anti-vibration capability.

In addition, the DDR-480 series is certified to the ITE IEC62368-1/UL62368-1/RCM AS/NZS62368.1 , EN55032, EAC TP TC004, as well as EN50155 railway safety standards, ensuring it can perform reliably as additional system insulation, DC UPS, battery voltage regulator, etc. in all fields of ITE and railway applications.

For more information contact Quatraine Domoney, Avnet South Africa, +27 11 319 8600, quatraine.domoney@avnet.eu, www.avnet.co.za

