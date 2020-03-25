New range of Tektronix DSOs

Comtest has released Tektronix’s new TBS2000B series of digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs) that was developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators.
The TBS2000B scopes extend the performance of the TBS2000 portfolio to 200 MHz with 2GS/s maximum sample rate.
The TBS2000B Series is designed for easy operation and fast hands-on learning with a range of key features:
• Large 9-inch WVGA display and 15 horizontal divisions provide 50% more signal visibility.
• 5M point record length, 200 MHz bandwidth and 2 GSps sample rate capture and display significantly more signal to debug and validate designs faster.
• New lower-noise front end design offers better signal integrity and more accurate measurements.
• TekVPI probe interface supports a wide range of active, differential and current probes with automatic scaling and units.
• On-waveform cursor readouts with search and mark features enable easy identification of events that occur in the acquired waveform.
• Bandwidth is field-upgradeable from 70 MHz to 100 MHz to 200 MHz.
• Includes Wi-Fi support (via USB Wi-Fi dongle), two USB host ports and 100-BaseT Ethernet for easy collaboration.
Providing 100% compatibility with existing designs, the TBS2000B series is a drop-in replacement for TBS2000 series oscilloscopes, with the same form factor and programmable interface.
Hands-on learning with built-in instruction features
The TBS2000B is ideal for university and training environments, with built-in features that make instruction in engineering fundamentals easier for both students and teachers:
• HelpEverywhere offers instant tips within key menus, including measurement information, application tips and general guidance in the form of text and graphics.
• TekSmart Lab network software helps instructors set up and monitor many instruments from one PC.
• Courseware ecosystem lets instructors load information into the TBS2000B to help students during labs.
• Autoset, cursors and automated measurements can be disabled to facilitate teaching basic concepts.
