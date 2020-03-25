Contactless ESD testing and access control unit

In the electronics manufacturing industry, an electrostatic discharge (ESD) can cause irreparable damage to electronic components. This micro-lightning bolt can burn holes through insulating layers and metal of microcircuits, causing it to malfunction. For this reason, a designated electrostatic protected area (EPA) is created where strict measures are put in place to prevent ESD damage.
The SmartLog Pro contactless touch tester is an ESD access control and testing unit that determines who is allowed to enter the EPA. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the workplace safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of infection, this monitor enables safe and contactless testing and verification.
Operators can simply hold their hand or ID card against an infrared light beam for testing, with no need to touch the device. There is also no need for paperwork, as it saves data and generates reports automatically. The operator average test time is only two seconds.
New range of Tektronix DSOs 30 June 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Comtest has released Tektronix’s new TBS2000B series of digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs) that was developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators. ...
Read more...Thermal monitor for fever screening 30 June 2020, Actum Group
, Test & Measurement
The TCSF256 thermal monitor from Actum Group is a fully automated, plug-and-play fever screening unit. It adopts an infrared radiation measurement technique that can measure body temperature by non-contact ...
Read more...The promise of 5G wireless communications 30 June 2020, Lambda Test
, Test & Measurement
The deployment of 5G services worldwide is driving a massive increase in fibre densification for the required fronthaul and backhaul links interconnecting radio base stations and web-scale core packet networks.
Read more...Advanced EMI shielding solutions 29 May 2020, Actum Group
, Circuit & System Protection
All electronic devices generate electromagnetic radiation that can be transmitted through the air from one electronic device to another. This is known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). In certain ...
Read more...Robust glass and plastic laminated displays 29 May 2020, Actum Group
, Opto-Electronics
Instrument Plastics specialises in glass and plastic optical-grade contrast enhancement filters for electronic displays. These filters improve display readability by enhancing contrast and reducing reflections, ...
Read more...Ethernet tap for IO Ninja 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...