Contactless ESD testing and access control unit

30 June 2020 Test & Measurement

In the electronics manufacturing industry, an electrostatic discharge (ESD) can cause irreparable damage to electronic components. This micro-lightning bolt can burn holes through insulating layers and metal of microcircuits, causing it to malfunction. For this reason, a designated electrostatic protected area (EPA) is created where strict measures are put in place to prevent ESD damage.

The SmartLog Pro contactless touch tester is an ESD access control and testing unit that determines who is allowed to enter the EPA. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the workplace safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of infection, this monitor enables safe and contactless testing and verification.

Operators can simply hold their hand or ID card against an infrared light beam for testing, with no need to touch the device. There is also no need for paperwork, as it saves data and generates reports automatically. The operator average test time is only two seconds.

