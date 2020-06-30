Thermal monitor for fever screening

The TCSF256 thermal monitor from Actum Group is a fully automated, plug-and-play fever screening unit. It adopts an infrared radiation measurement technique that can measure body temperature by non-contact means over a distance of up to 2 metres. It requires no tools to assemble and can easily be connected to your smart TV or laptop for continuous screening and access control.
Handheld thermometers require a dedicated person to operate the device by holding the thermometer close to the person’s forehead in order to get a temperature reading. It can be very invasive and goes against social distancing best practices. Furthermore, in areas with heavy foot traffic, scanning each person and logging temperatures manually can cause a massive delay and bottle-neck of people waiting to enter the premises.
The TCSF256 will automatically screen everyone who enters the premises quickly, accurately and safely in real time. It also offers facial identity recognition for up to 50 employees on one system and will automatically store the temperature data detected for registered staff. Should a person with an elevated body temperature pass by, it will sound a warning alarm and hold that particular thermal image.
This solution is ideal for industries that require quick-passing, multi-targeted and contactless screening, such as retail, schools, airports and manufacturing, to name a few.
New range of Tektronix DSOs 30 June 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Comtest has released Tektronix’s new TBS2000B series of digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs) that was developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators. ...
Read more...Contactless ESD testing and access control unit 30 June 2020, Actum Group
, Test & Measurement
In the electronics manufacturing industry, an electrostatic discharge (ESD) can cause irreparable damage to electronic components. This micro-lightning bolt can burn holes through insulating layers and ...
Read more...The promise of 5G wireless communications 30 June 2020, Lambda Test
, Test & Measurement
The deployment of 5G services worldwide is driving a massive increase in fibre densification for the required fronthaul and backhaul links interconnecting radio base stations and web-scale core packet networks.
Read more...Advanced EMI shielding solutions 29 May 2020, Actum Group
, Circuit & System Protection
All electronic devices generate electromagnetic radiation that can be transmitted through the air from one electronic device to another. This is known as electromagnetic interference (EMI). In certain ...
Read more...Robust glass and plastic laminated displays 29 May 2020, Actum Group
, Opto-Electronics
Instrument Plastics specialises in glass and plastic optical-grade contrast enhancement filters for electronic displays. These filters improve display readability by enhancing contrast and reducing reflections, ...
Read more...Ethernet tap for IO Ninja 25 March 2020, RF Design
, Test & Measurement
Monitoring network communications of your PC can be accomplished without any specialised hardware – just use the Pcap Sniffer plugin of IO Ninja. The task of tapping into the Ethernet traffic of a non-PC ...