Thermal monitor for fever screening

The TCSF256 thermal monitor from Actum Group is a fully automated, plug-and-play fever screening unit. It adopts an infrared radiation measurement technique that can measure body temperature by non-contact means over a distance of up to 2 metres. It requires no tools to assemble and can easily be connected to your smart TV or laptop for continuous screening and access control.

Handheld thermometers require a dedicated person to operate the device by holding the thermometer close to the person’s forehead in order to get a temperature reading. It can be very invasive and goes against social distancing best practices. Furthermore, in areas with heavy foot traffic, scanning each person and logging temperatures manually can cause a massive delay and bottle-neck of people waiting to enter the premises.

The TCSF256 will automatically screen everyone who enters the premises quickly, accurately and safely in real time. It also offers facial identity recognition for up to 50 employees on one system and will automatically store the temperature data detected for registered staff. Should a person with an elevated body temperature pass by, it will sound a warning alarm and hold that particular thermal image.

This solution is ideal for industries that require quick-passing, multi-targeted and contactless screening, such as retail, schools, airports and manufacturing, to name a few.

