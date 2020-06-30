Webinar: 5G technology summit

From 14-16 July 2020, ABI Research’s team of expert analysts will provide detailed insights into the state of 5G in the wake of COVID-19, with a specific focus on key markets, opportunities, and technologies.

Topics include:

• COVID-19 and the impact on 5G deployments, markets and opportunities.

• 5G and private networks: The key for enterprise business continuity.

• Assessing the 5G intellectual property landscape and key 3GPP influences.

• Geopolitics, COVID-19, 5G and accelerating the OPEN-RAN agenda.

• 5G for the IoT.

• 5G in industrial and manufacturing.

• The 5G APAC market post-COVID.

• 5G in emerging markets.

To find out more and to register, go to the short URL www.dataweek.co.za/*jun20-abi





