Dual-core wireless MCU

30 June 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).

The STM32WBx0 Value Line is an entry-level solution, extending STMicroelectronics’ portfolio to allow developers to define the right level of features so their design is cost efficient and meets the requirements of a broad range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.

Thanks to its low-power stop mode and best-in-class RF performance, the STM32WBx0 Value Line provides application connectivity with an extended battery life, making it ideal for industrial and consumer beacon applications such as innovative location-based services in retail marketing or asset tracking applications.

Providing flexibility and scalability to your wireless design, the STM32WBx0 Value Line wireless microcontroller addresses Bluetooth 5.0-certified stack, supports Mesh 1.0 network, multiple profiles or IEEE 802.15.4 with ZigBee 3.0 and OpenThread low-power mesh networking protocols.

The dual-core architecture enables secured Over-The-Air (OTA) updates of the protocol stack to future-proof the radio link maintenance. The 1 MB Flash memory ensures your application runs smoothly, whatever the protocol stack solution, without having to add an external Flash memory component.

For more information contact Robin Scholes, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rscholes@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





