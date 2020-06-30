The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line is an entry-level solution, extending STMicroelectronics’ portfolio to allow developers to define the right level of features so their design is cost efficient and meets the requirements of a broad range of industrial and consumer IoT applications.
Thanks to its low-power stop mode and best-in-class RF performance, the STM32WBx0 Value Line provides application connectivity with an extended battery life, making it ideal for industrial and consumer beacon applications such as innovative location-based services in retail marketing or asset tracking applications.
Providing flexibility and scalability to your wireless design, the STM32WBx0 Value Line wireless microcontroller addresses Bluetooth 5.0-certified stack, supports Mesh 1.0 network, multiple profiles or IEEE 802.15.4 with ZigBee 3.0 and OpenThread low-power mesh networking protocols.
The dual-core architecture enables secured Over-The-Air (OTA) updates of the protocol stack to future-proof the radio link maintenance. The 1 MB Flash memory ensures your application runs smoothly, whatever the protocol stack solution, without having to add an external Flash memory component.
Read more...MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...
Read more...Driver for low-current LED strips 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation ...
Read more...Bridge the gap to 5G IoT with LPWA 30 June 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of the first IoT applications emerged in the 1980s when programmers at Carnegie Mellon University hooked up a vending machine to the Internet and checked in remotely to see if a cold soda was available. ...
Read more...Wireless power transfer coil 30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Würth Elektronik has expanded its portfolio of wireless power coils. The WE-WPCC WPT/NFC combines wireless power transmission with the near-field communication (NCF) standard thus enabling, for example, ...
Read more...IGBT for 1500 V PV string inverters 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The solar power market is undergoing a trend towards 1500 V solutions, which allow for more series connections, less cable, fewer generator connection boxes and fewer inverters.
The new EasyPACK 3B ...