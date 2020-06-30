MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC

30 June 2020

NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity in smart city services.

An extensive set of security features in the chip provide more ways to protect data and help ensure privacy. The IC hardware and software are certified to Common Criteria EAL 5+, and the IC supports a broad choice of open crypto algorithms. A card-generated MAC helps to securely authenticate transactions, and a new transaction timer feature helps mitigate man-in-the-middle attacks so it’s harder for an attacker to interfere with the transaction.

Additionally, its new Secure Unique NFC (SUN) messaging feature offers a more secure method for maintaining data confidentiality and integrity. Each time a card, phone or ticket is tapped with the SUN feature enabled, a tap-unique authentication message and crypto-secure URL are generated that can be sent to a server for verification, which makes taps unclonable.

For simplified deployment, each MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC is pre-configured with keys to enable delegated application management, which supports seamless, over-the-air updates to already deployed smartcards using NFC-enabled smartphones.

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





