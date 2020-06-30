USB Type-C power delivery controller

The MAX77958 from Maxim Integrated is a robust solution for USB Type-C CC detection and power delivery (PD) protocol implementation. It detects connected accessories or devices by using Type-C CC detection and USB PD messaging.
The IC protects against over-voltage and over-current, and detects moisture and prevents corrosion on the USB Type-C connector. It also has a D+/D- USB switch and BC1.2 detection to support legacy USB standards. It contains VCONN switches for USB PD and an enable pin for an external VCONN boost or buck converter. The chip is compliant with USB Type-C Specification Release 1.3 and PD 3.0, and can be customised easily without affecting the compliance.
The device has an I2C master that can read and write to other devices in the system so that its firmware can configure related devices without the main processor’s assistance. For example, it can configure an external charger based on BC1.2 detection, CC detection, and PD communication.
The IC has nine configurable GPIOs that can be used for detection, as interrupts, and as the enable/disable pin for external devices, or as ADC inputs.
