Laser diode driver power supplies

DEI offers a variety of laser diode driver instruments designed with the laser researcher, system designer and scientist in mind. In both bench-top and rack-mount configurations, as well as a variety of compliance voltages and pulse configurations, they allow for a range of applications including both single diode and diode arrays as well as non-laser applications requiring a current source.
These instruments are a cornerstone of the early development for customers who take advantage of DEI’s ‘Lab to Launch’ programme for specific requirements and are ideal for burn-in, characterisation and scientific installations.
The PCX-7500 is an air-cooled, high-power current source designed to drive laser diodes, bars and arrays. The output current can be set from 10 A to 450 A. The compliance voltage is dependent on the model of system. The pulse width is adjustable between 4 μs and 5000 μs. The pulse repetition rate is 8 Hz to 10 000 Hz.
The PCX-7500 may be operated through its intuitive front-panel controls. The colour QVGA LCD provides immediate visual confirmation of all operating parameters, including pulsed current set-points, internal trigger pulse width, internal trigger frequency and error/fault messages.
For automated applications, complete control of the instrument is provided through RS-232, USB and Ethernet computer interfaces. Up to four system configurations may be stored in internal non-volatile memory, providing instant recall of frequently-used configurations.
The laser diode is connected to the PCX-7500 through a low-impedance strip line cable designed to preserve the fidelity of high-speed current pulses. The output connector is interlocked so that the PCX-7500 is disabled when the connector is removed.
Conveniently located front-panel BNC connectors allow the PCX-7500 to be externally triggered and synchronised for specialised interconnected equipment applications. The input impedance of the trigger is selectable to either 50 Ω or 10 000 Ω. The synchronisation output pulse is synchronised to the leading edge of the output current pulse and is active with an internal or external trigger.
