Diodes for RF/microwave applications

Skyworks’ broad portfolio of PIN, limiter, Schottky, and varactor diodes are ideal for WLAN, infrastructure, handset, Satcom (LNB/DBS-CATV), automotive, aerospace and defence, test and measurement, metering, medical and RFID applications.
Skyworks discrete silicon semiconductor products cover frequency ranges including LF, HF, VHF, UHF, L , S, C, X, Ku, K, and Ka bands.
Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol ...
Read more...Adhesive mount combo antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas MA256.A is a 3-in-1 adhesive mount combination antenna for use in cases requiring worldwide 4G coverage and GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo for positioning. The MA256 has been designed to be mounted ...
Read more...Small form factor 5G/4G antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Olympian II G45 is a low-profile, robust external 5G/4G antenna. The permanent mount antenna has a small form factor at only 48,5 mm tall and 50 mm in diameter. It is ideal for external use, ...
Read more...New low-power MCU from Renesas 30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
The RE01-256k is the newest member of Renesas Electronics’ RE microcontroller (MCU) family, implemented on the unique silicon on thin buried oxide (SOTB) ultra-low power process from Renesas. It offers ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...
Read more...Bridge the gap to 5G IoT with LPWA 30 June 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of the first IoT applications emerged in the 1980s when programmers at Carnegie Mellon University hooked up a vending machine to the Internet and checked in remotely to see if a cold soda was available. ...
Read more...Sensor signal conditioning IC 30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
New from Renesas Electronics is the ZSSC3240 sensor signal conditioner (SSC) – the newest member of its leading-edge SSC portfolio. The ZSSC3240 delivers high accuracy, sensitivity and flexibility for ...