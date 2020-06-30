Cypress ships one billionth USB-C device

Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C device. As the leading provider of USB-C technology, Cypress’ leadership position spans a wide range of markets with its controllers used within mobile, computing, and power applications.
Cypress offers the industry’s most complete portfolio of USB solutions, including device controllers, embedded hosts, hubs, application-specific bridges, and transceivers. Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress also offers AEC-Q100 certified versions of its controllers for automotive-grade performance.
“We’re seeing a rapid adoption of USB-C in mobile and computing devices and a growing movement towards establishing a universal charger using the USB-C connector,” said Ajay Srikrishna, senior vice president of Cypress’ Wired Connectivity business unit. “One example is the European Parliament’s recent vote to establish a common charging standard for all mobile phones and portable devices sold in Europe. We anticipate the standardisation of USB-C chargers to expand beyond mobile devices in the future. This common charger movement and the emerging USB-C adoption in automobiles will provide tremendous growth potential for us in the next few years.”
USB-C is also gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, as well as its flexibility to transmit multiple data protocols including USB4, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and simultaneously provide up to 100 W of power via USB PD. USB-C is a cost-effective universal power connector for both the consumer and the manufacturer, and dramatically reduces e-waste produced by the more than one million tons of proprietary chargers that get shipped each year.
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Suitable for consumer and industrial applications, Diodes Incorporated announced the AP62xxx family of high-efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converters including the AP62250 (2,5 A), AP62300 (3 A),
, Power Electronics / Power Management
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
, Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies' new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The solar power market is undergoing a trend towards 1500 V solutions, which allow for more series connections, less cable, fewer generator connection boxes and fewer inverters.
The new EasyPACK 3B
The new EasyPACK 3B ...
, News
Prof. Johan Meyer explores the complex and controversial topic of the potential link between the global rollout of 5G networks and the COVID-19 pandemic.