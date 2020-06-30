Categories

Cypress ships one billionth USB-C device

30 June 2020 News

Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C device. As the leading provider of USB-C technology, Cypress’ leadership position spans a wide range of markets with its controllers used within mobile, computing, and power applications.

Cypress offers the industry’s most complete portfolio of USB solutions, including device controllers, embedded hosts, hubs, application-specific bridges, and transceivers. Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio was the first in the industry to support the latest USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.0 specification, which enables more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress also offers AEC-Q100 certified versions of its controllers for automotive-grade performance.

“We’re seeing a rapid adoption of USB-C in mobile and computing devices and a growing movement towards establishing a universal charger using the USB-C connector,” said Ajay Srikrishna, senior vice president of Cypress’ Wired Connectivity business unit. “One example is the European Parliament’s recent vote to establish a common charging standard for all mobile phones and portable devices sold in Europe. We anticipate the standardisation of USB-C chargers to expand beyond mobile devices in the future. This common charger movement and the emerging USB-C adoption in automobiles will provide tremendous growth potential for us in the next few years.”

USB-C is also gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, as well as its flexibility to transmit multiple data protocols including USB4, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and simultaneously provide up to 100 W of power via USB PD. USB-C is a cost-effective universal power connector for both the consumer and the manufacturer, and dramatically reduces e-waste produced by the more than one million tons of proprietary chargers that get shipped each year.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


