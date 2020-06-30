18 V synchronous buck converters

30 June 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Suitable for consumer and industrial applications, Diodes Incorporated announced the AP62xxx family of high-efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converters including the AP62250 (2,5 A), AP62300 (3 A), AP62301 (3 A), and AP62300T (3 A). The devices operate from a 4,2 V to 18 V input voltage range supporting 5 V and 12 V power rails.

All members of the family have an adjustable output voltage range of VREF to 7 V, where VREF is 0,763 V for the AP62300T and 0,8 V for the other parts. The AP62250 has a higher 1,3 MHz operating switching frequency whereas all others have switching frequencies at 750 kHz.

The AP62301 operates only in PWM mode regardless of load. The other members of this family operate in PFM at light loads to increase efficiency. These buck converters include a full protection feature set that make the system more robust, including over-current protection, under-voltage lockout, and thermal shutdown.

The AP62300T is available only in the TSOT26 package. All other devices are pin compatible with each other and are available in both SOT563 and TSOT26 packages.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 21 555 1884, aathanasiou@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





