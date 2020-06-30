18 V synchronous buck converters

Suitable for consumer and industrial applications, Diodes Incorporated announced the AP62xxx family of high-efficiency synchronous step-down DC-DC converters including the AP62250 (2,5 A), AP62300 (3 A), AP62301 (3 A), and AP62300T (3 A). The devices operate from a 4,2 V to 18 V input voltage range supporting 5 V and 12 V power rails.
All members of the family have an adjustable output voltage range of VREF to 7 V, where VREF is 0,763 V for the AP62300T and 0,8 V for the other parts. The AP62250 has a higher 1,3 MHz operating switching frequency whereas all others have switching frequencies at 750 kHz.
The AP62301 operates only in PWM mode regardless of load. The other members of this family operate in PFM at light loads to increase efficiency. These buck converters include a full protection feature set that make the system more robust, including over-current protection, under-voltage lockout, and thermal shutdown.
The AP62300T is available only in the TSOT26 package. All other devices are pin compatible with each other and are available in both SOT563 and TSOT26 packages.
MOSFET half-bridge power stage 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact ...
Read more...Programmable electronic DC loads with energy recovery 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Elektro-Automatik’s new series of electronic DC loads with energy recovery to mains, called EA-ELR 9000 HP, is an advancement of the series EA-ELR 9000. It offers a wider AC input range for operation ...
Read more...Cypress ships one billionth USB-C device 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, News
Cypress, an Infineon Technologies company, announced that in less than five years, the company has achieved a landmark milestone by shipping its one billionth USB-C device. As the leading provider of ...
Read more...MOSFET half-bridge power stage 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact ...
Read more...Laser diode driver power supplies 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
DEI offers a variety of laser diode driver instruments designed with the laser researcher, system designer and scientist in mind. In both bench-top and rack-mount configurations, as well as a variety ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...USB Type-C power delivery controller 30 June 2020, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77958 from Maxim Integrated is a robust solution for USB Type-C CC detection and power delivery (PD) protocol implementation. It detects connected accessories or devices by using Type-C CC detection ...
Read more...Driver for low-current LED strips 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
Infineon Technologies’ new BCR431U is a constant-current linear LED driver IC providing low voltage drop performance for regulating LED current. It is the second device released in the new-generation ...
Read more...Lead-acid batteries: quality versus cost 30 June 2020, Forbatt SA
, Power Electronics / Power Management
While many battery technologies have come to the forefront, lead-acid has remained the most well-known and cost-effective chemistry. Gel and AGM technologies have revolutionised this technology even further. ...