High-speed backplane interconnect solutions

TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed backplane connectors can support data transfer at speeds of 25 to 56 Gbps and features insertion loss of less than 1 dB, offering a future-proof design for next-gen applications.

WR-FAST Fast Connection is the name of a series of THT-configurable male connectors for accommodating single wires with blade receptacles – for example in household appliances. The new connectors areSmiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions. The L Series of modular connectorsWithwave’s high-speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurationsStandardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCONBAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growingSure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating. These 7/8” IP68Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. TheWithwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellentThe W-Test series from With-Wave is a complete line of high-precision cable assemblies, designed especially for stable phase testing. They are based on optimised microwave interconnection technologies.