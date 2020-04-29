Categories

High-speed backplane interconnect solutions

30 June 2020 Interconnection

TE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed backplane connectors can support data transfer at speeds of 25 to 56 Gbps and features insertion loss of less than 1 dB, offering a future-proof design for next-gen applications.

The connectors also offer two compliant pin design options, maximising flexibility and long-term reliable performance while reducing the average mating force per connector. This series operates with extremely low noise, low insertion loss, and little skew, offering versatility when designing your overall configuration.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 345 3619
Fax: 086 663 9847
Email: info@ipdelectronics.com
www: www.ipdelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about IPD Electronics


Further reading:

THT-configurable male connectors
30 June 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos , Interconnection
WR-FAST Fast Connection is the name of a series of THT-configurable male connectors for accommodating single wires with blade receptacles – for example in household appliances. The new connectors are ...

Read more...
Hybrid and pneumatic modules for modular connectors
30 June 2020, RF Design , Interconnection
Smiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions. The L Series of modular connectors ...

Read more...
High-density multicoax cable assemblies
30 June 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave’s high-speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations ...

Read more...
Circular connectors for power, signals and data
30 June 2020, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Standardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCON ...

Read more...
EMI/RFI shielding cable ties
29 May 2020, Actum Electronics , Interconnection
BAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.  ...

Read more...
How are end-launch PCB connectors useful?
29 April 2020, RF Design , Interconnection
There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growing ...

Read more...
IP68 circular connectors
29 April 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Sure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating. These 7/8” IP68 ...

Read more...
Micro-miniature circular connectors
29 April 2020, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. The ...

Read more...
RF/microwave connectors for wide frequency ranges
29 May 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
Withwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent ...

Read more...
Cable assemblies for stable phase testing
30 June 2020, RFiber Solutions , Interconnection
The W-Test series from With-Wave is a complete line of high-precision cable assemblies, designed especially for stable phase testing. They are based on optimised microwave interconnection technologies. ...

Read more...










