Small form factor 5G/4G antenna

30 June 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Taoglas Olympian II G45 is a low-profile, robust external 5G/4G antenna. The permanent mount antenna has a small form factor at only 48,5 mm tall and 50 mm in diameter. It is ideal for external use, due to its IP67 and IK10 rated housing, on vehicles and outdoor assets requiring cellular connectivity.

The 5G/4G antenna covers all major worldwide cellular bands including sub-6 GHz, 5Gnbsp;FR1 bands, worldwide 4G bands, and includes fallback to 3G/2G where necessary. Typical applications include digital signage, gateways/routers and transportation.

The G45 can be mounted on metal or plastic but if the lower frequency bands are required, it functions best when mounted on a metal ground-plane. The antenna can still work well with short cable lengths below 1nbsp;m on plastic structures. Taoglas recommends a minimum of 1nbsp;m cable length for stable antenna performance. When mounted on a ground-plane, the antenna can function well at all frequencies up to 3nbsp;m cable length.

The IP67 rated enclosure is made from a durable, UV resistant ABS material making it resistant to vandalism due to an IK10 rating. An integrated rubber O-ring under the enclosure prevents water ingress underneath the antenna. It is mounted from the inside of the user device enclosure and the small thread allows for installation in the tightest of environments.

Customised cable length and connectors are available.

