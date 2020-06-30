Small form factor 5G/4G antenna

The Taoglas Olympian II G45 is a low-profile, robust external 5G/4G antenna. The permanent mount antenna has a small form factor at only 48,5 mm tall and 50 mm in diameter. It is ideal for external use, due to its IP67 and IK10 rated housing, on vehicles and outdoor assets requiring cellular connectivity.
The 5G/4G antenna covers all major worldwide cellular bands including sub-6 GHz, 5Gnbsp;FR1 bands, worldwide 4G bands, and includes fallback to 3G/2G where necessary. Typical applications include digital signage, gateways/routers and transportation.
The G45 can be mounted on metal or plastic but if the lower frequency bands are required, it functions best when mounted on a metal ground-plane. The antenna can still work well with short cable lengths below 1nbsp;m on plastic structures. Taoglas recommends a minimum of 1nbsp;m cable length for stable antenna performance. When mounted on a ground-plane, the antenna can function well at all frequencies up to 3nbsp;m cable length.
The IP67 rated enclosure is made from a durable, UV resistant ABS material making it resistant to vandalism due to an IK10 rating. An integrated rubber O-ring under the enclosure prevents water ingress underneath the antenna. It is mounted from the inside of the user device enclosure and the small thread allows for installation in the tightest of environments.
Customised cable length and connectors are available.
Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol ...
Read more...Adhesive mount combo antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas MA256.A is a 3-in-1 adhesive mount combination antenna for use in cases requiring worldwide 4G coverage and GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo for positioning. The MA256 has been designed to be mounted ...
Read more...Diodes for RF/microwave applications 30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks’ broad portfolio of PIN, limiter, Schottky, and varactor diodes are ideal for WLAN, infrastructure, handset, Satcom (LNB/DBS-CATV), automotive, aerospace and defence, test and measurement, metering, ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...
Read more...Surface mount resistors and terminations 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Passive Components
Smiths Interconnect announced the release of its extended CXH series of surface mount chip resistors and terminations. The CXH series uses a patented layout to provide improved power handling over conventional ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...
Read more...Bridge the gap to 5G IoT with LPWA 30 June 2020, Gemalto IoT (Cinterion Wireless Modules)
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
One of the first IoT applications emerged in the 1980s when programmers at Carnegie Mellon University hooked up a vending machine to the Internet and checked in remotely to see if a cold soda was available. ...