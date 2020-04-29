WR-FAST Fast Connection is the name of a series of THT-configurable male connectors for accommodating single wires with blade receptacles – for example in household appliances. The new connectors are available in various blade designs, orientations and dimensions, and are intended for current flows up to 16 A and working voltages up to 300 V.
Straight or angled contacts in various numbers are available – for the common 6,3 mm blade receptacles but also for the 2,8 mm version. For the latter, the 2863-type WR-FAST connectors are used: the forked blades can accommodate both types of blade receptacles.
WR-FAST is designed for operating temperatures from -30°C to +120°C. The connectors have passed glow wire testing according to IEC 60335-1 and meet flammability class UL94 V-0. They also have cULus approval.
