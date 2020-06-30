Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices

Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the wireless connectivity for its ‘HJ-840’ ultra-compact System-in-Package (SiP) module.
Weighing only 0,3 g, the HJ-840 SiP module comes in a 6,2 by 7 by 0,9 mm package size and is designed for OEMs developing highly space-constrained applications, for example advanced wearables, miniaturised sensors, and medical devices. The SiP module features a built-in long-distance, high-performance antenna, as well as support for an external antenna if required. According to the company, the antenna and the Nordic SoC’s support for Bluetooth Long Range enable the module to achieve a range of between 50 and 80 metres in open areas (Tx power 0 dbm, 1 Mbps throughput).
The module is powered by the nRF52840 SoC’s 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), a 2,4 GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5.2, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, and proprietary 2,4 GHz RF protocol software) featuring 95 dBm Rx sensitivity and a total link budget of 103 dBm, as well as a generous 1 MB Flash and 256 KB RAM memory allocation. It can support even the most complex and computationally intensive applications. The module is qualified for operation across a -40°C to 105°C temperature range.
Nordic’s nRF52840 SoC supports all the features of Bluetooth 5.2 (including four times the range or two times the raw data bandwidth (2 Mbps)) compared with Bluetooth 4.2. Designed to address the inherent security challenges that are faced in IoT, the nRF52840 SoC incorporates the Arm CryptoCell-310 cryptographic accelerator, offering best-in-class security. The SoC is supplied with Nordic’s S140 SoftDevice, a Bluetooth 5-certified software protocol stack for building long-range and high data throughput Bluetooth LE applications.
“The nRF52840 is one of the Bluetooth LE SoCs with the most complete functionality, best performance and lowest power consumption to date,” says Liu Jiahang, CTO, Tangshan Hongjia. “We can’t find any competitor’s product on the market to match it, and just as importantly the price of such a high performance SoC is still very economical.
“Nordic’s software development kit (SDK) is designed specifically for software engineers. Any software engineer who does not understand hardware can quickly get to grips with the Nordic SDK. If a problem is encountered, Nordic provides one-to-one support which should increase the confidence of developers.”
Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, ...
Read more...New benchmark in low-cost LTE to be released soon 29 July 2020, Otto Wireless
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom, represented locally by Otto Wireless Solutions, has expanded its family of SIM7600, LTE Cat. 1 devices, and is due to unveil a new flagship product, which is expected to take the 4G market by ...
Read more...Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...
Read more...Adhesive mount combo antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas MA256.A is a 3-in-1 adhesive mount combination antenna for use in cases requiring worldwide 4G coverage and GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo for positioning. The MA256 has been designed to be mounted ...
Read more...Diodes for RF/microwave applications 30 June 2020, Hi-Q Electronics
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Skyworks’ broad portfolio of PIN, limiter, Schottky, and varactor diodes are ideal for WLAN, infrastructure, handset, Satcom (LNB/DBS-CATV), automotive, aerospace and defence, test and measurement, metering, ...
Read more...Small form factor 5G/4G antenna 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Taoglas Olympian II G45 is a low-profile, robust external 5G/4G antenna. The permanent mount antenna has a small form factor at only 48,5 mm tall and 50 mm in diameter. It is ideal for external use, ...
Read more...Dual-core wireless MCU 30 June 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The STM32WBx0 is a dual-core wireless MCU based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core running at 64 MHz (application processor) and an Arm Cortex-M0+ core at 32 MHz (network processor).
The STM32WBx0 Value Line ...
Read more...MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC 30 June 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity ...
Read more...Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT 30 June 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, ...