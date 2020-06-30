Bluetooth SiP for wearables and medical devices

30 June 2020

Nordic Semiconductor announced that Tangshan, China-based Tangshan Hongjia Electronic Technology has selected Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip (SoC) to provide the wireless connectivity for its ‘HJ-840’ ultra-compact System-in-Package (SiP) module.

Weighing only 0,3 g, the HJ-840 SiP module comes in a 6,2 by 7 by 0,9 mm package size and is designed for OEMs developing highly space-constrained applications, for example advanced wearables, miniaturised sensors, and medical devices. The SiP module features a built-in long-distance, high-performance antenna, as well as support for an external antenna if required. According to the company, the antenna and the Nordic SoC’s support for Bluetooth Long Range enable the module to achieve a range of between 50 and 80 metres in open areas (Tx power 0 dbm, 1 Mbps throughput).

The module is powered by the nRF52840 SoC’s 64 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex M4 processor with floating point unit (FPU), a 2,4 GHz multiprotocol radio (supporting Bluetooth 5.2, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, IEEE 802.15.4, and proprietary 2,4 GHz RF protocol software) featuring 95 dBm Rx sensitivity and a total link budget of 103 dBm, as well as a generous 1 MB Flash and 256 KB RAM memory allocation. It can support even the most complex and computationally intensive applications. The module is qualified for operation across a -40°C to 105°C temperature range.

Nordic’s nRF52840 SoC supports all the features of Bluetooth 5.2 (including four times the range or two times the raw data bandwidth (2 Mbps)) compared with Bluetooth 4.2. Designed to address the inherent security challenges that are faced in IoT, the nRF52840 SoC incorporates the Arm CryptoCell-310 cryptographic accelerator, offering best-in-class security. The SoC is supplied with Nordic’s S140 SoftDevice, a Bluetooth 5-certified software protocol stack for building long-range and high data throughput Bluetooth LE applications.

“The nRF52840 is one of the Bluetooth LE SoCs with the most complete functionality, best performance and lowest power consumption to date,” says Liu Jiahang, CTO, Tangshan Hongjia. “We can’t find any competitor’s product on the market to match it, and just as importantly the price of such a high performance SoC is still very economical.

“Nordic’s software development kit (SDK) is designed specifically for software engineers. Any software engineer who does not understand hardware can quickly get to grips with the Nordic SDK. If a problem is encountered, Nordic provides one-to-one support which should increase the confidence of developers.”

