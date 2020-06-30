Hybrid and pneumatic modules for modular connectors

Smiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions.

The L Series of modular connectors is easy to assemble, based on the principle of building blocks with a system composed of two elements: modules and frames. Modules of various styles and different contact types are available for different application requirements, combining signal, power, and coaxial contact technologies into custom arrangements within a single connector frame.

Smiths Interconnect now offers two new contact technologies, fibre-optic and pneumatic, into the proven modular connector series. The new hybrid module combines two fibre-optic termini with the option of one of its premium Coaxtac coaxial contacts or a 25 A Hypertac power contact; the new pneumatic module adds the function of the air contacts to offer the possibility of a mechanical performance within a modular configuration.





Ideal for rugged rack and panel applications, the L Series can now support additional applications that require high-speed data transmission (in space, aerospace, defence, and industrial market segments with the hybrid module) and mechanical power (in robots, testing and tooling machines with the pneumatic module).

Both new modules can be used in the standard versions of the L Series as well as in those compliant to EN45545 requirements for fire safety.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za

Credit(s)

RF Design





