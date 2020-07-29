Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Microtronix promises the personal touch

29 July 2020 News

By Mike Goodyer, owner of Microtronix.

In times like this, surrounded by mostly bad news, we hoped the front cover of Dataweek this month would make you smile and you will appreciate some light hearted humour in these dark days of our struggling country, economy and its people.

Microtronix, like most businesses, has been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown but due to some stringent hygienic precautions, including the use of face masks for all staff and regular sanitisation of hands and working areas, the factory is again fully functional and open for business ‘unusual’.

On a very positive note, everyone seems very happy to be back at work and motivated after a long forced holiday for some (although our non-factory/admin teams have been working hard from home) – a scenario one does not normally encounter this time of year. Our biggest challenges have been the interruptions in the supply chain and receiving materials on time, as well as the extremely volatile rand-dollar exchange rate, and the increased cost of freight – component availability is now finally returning to normality but everything now carries a Covid-19 freight surcharge, and along with the weakened rand is pushing up prices of everything we procure.


My hope is that this returns to normal as soon as possible to enable the factories to continue operating smoothly. Unlike many other industries, electronics manufacturing simply cannot operate from home. Another positive factor is the increased enquiries for goods to be manufactured in SA as the result of a seemingly negative sentiment aimed towards Chinese made products among large OEM manufacturers.

The Microtronix strategy to maintain three factories to service all levels of customers is still proving effective as we are able to still offer small clients a 1-100 PCB personal service and fast turnaround time, and offer bigger clients many thousands of products with an equally fast production service and quality.


Mike Goodyer.

Once you have joined the Microtronix family we like to think it’s a relationship for life as we grow with you within your business. Microtronix has been running on SAP Business One for over four years now and we are finally seeing some huge advantages with respect to embedded stock control, ease of quoting and stores management, and traceability, with all these benefits hopefully adding to our customers’ overall experience and satisfaction levels.

After 27 years of manufacturing history, our systems are solid, robust and entrenched, and along with quality and reliability we hope to remain a trusted manufacturing partner to all our clients through the tough times that lie ahead of us all – and in typical Microtronix fashion of ‘work hard and play hard’, please feel free to join us in our well stocked corporate bar for a quiet glass of wine or beer to toast to an improved future!


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 792 5322/3
Fax: 086 645 3955
Email: info@microtronix.co.za
www: www.microtronix.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Microtronix Manufacturing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Personality profile: Jean Mearns
29 July 2020, WH Circuit , News
“No one works for me, they only work with me, for without each other our team will fail to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Read more...
Letter to the editor
29 July 2020 , News
I take exception to the article ‘To fake or not to fake’ (www.dataweek.co.za/10678r) published in the June edition of Dataweek that is clearly based on the principle ‘guilty until proven innocent’.  ...

Read more...
Q&A with Brandon Kuhn and Steve Stafford
29 July 2020 , News
Q: What is the rationale behind the reorganisation? What impact will it have on Avnet’s customers in South Africa?    A (Kuhn): Since 2009, our shared front-end model in South Africa has differed from the ...

Read more...
Avnet EMEA names two new leaders to SA operation
29 July 2020 , News
Avnet has named Steve Stafford and Brandon Kuhn as new leaders in South Africa following the completion of a reorganisation in the region.

Read more...
UCT chooses Tektronix instruments for training lab
29 July 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest, local partner to Tektronix, recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analog oscilloscopes ...

Read more...
New electromagnetic solutions range from Accutronics
29 July 2020, Accutronics , News
Accutronics has been appointed as the reseller for the Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) range of products from API Technologies. APITech offers a complete line of coaxial EMI solutions, ...

Read more...
Fighting COVID-19 using TV white space spectrum
29 July 2020 , News
The CSIR has partnered with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) to enable local Internet service providers to deploy Television White Space (TVWS) networks, using the CSIR-developed Secondary Geo-Location ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD wrist straps
29 July 2020, Actum Electronics , News
The human body is the primary source of electrostatic charge generation. In order to control and reduce static charge build-up and prevent electrostatic discharges (ESD), we use grounding systems to ensure ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: This too shall pass
29 July 2020, Technews Publishing , News
Things were tough enough for the South African electronics manufacturing industry before, but this year has thrown up unprecedented challenges that nobody could have foreseen and which are outside of ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
29 July 2020 , News
South Africa • As part of the national data-driven approach to countering COVID-19, the CSIR has developed a platform that monitors human mobility to better understand movement patterns across specific ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved