Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Letter to the editor

29 July 2020 News

By Ado Janse van Rensburg.

I take exception to the article ‘To fake or not to fake’ (www.dataweek.co.za/10678r) published in the June edition of Dataweek that is clearly based on the principle ‘guilty until proven innocent’.

I am by no means an expert in the field of the effect of non-ionising radiation on living organisms, however I hold a PhD in medical physics and have over thirty years’ experience (twenty of those as a Professor) in radiotherapy and as such am quite knowledgeable on the effect of ionising radiation on humankind. One of my students also sat for a Masters degree in radiobiology to study the effect of RF radiation on human sperm and, while I was not directly involved, to my knowledge she could not induce any significant changes and the work was never published.

There may well be deleterious effects on a human being when exposed to high intensity 26-28 GHz electromagnetic radiation, however the right question to ask is not “can a certain technology harm you?” but rather “do the benefits outstrip the risks?”

Ionising radiation has received such a bad rap over the years that we are reaping way too few benefits from it. The use of radiation in the treatment of non-malignant conditions is a perfect example. It is a well known fact that low doses of radiation can break the cycle of inflammation and have been used for the (only effective) treatment of tennis elbow (a very painful and debilitating condition). It is therefore a logical conclusion that low doses of radiation would be an effective weapon in the arsenal against Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) as experienced by high-risk COVID-19 patients.

My colleagues still in academia in South Africa have battled to try and run a trial to test this hypothesis but have been stonewalled by the very same attitude expressed in the article referred to. They gave up; but fortunately the trial was run in Atlanta (at the Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University Hospital, and supported by a report published in June 2020) with amazing results. The really worrying fact is that this has not been jumped on by the media (fake or not fake?).


The risks posed to human health by ionising radiation are well known for high doses, but to this day, after thousands of publications, the jury is still out on the risk of low doses. There is credible evidence that, in certain cases, low levels may well have beneficial effects (read up on the topic ‘radiation hormesis’). We understand the basis and mode of damage for ionising radiation yet are still struggling to understand the complexities posed by a living organism that can identify and repair damage.

To quote Hemmingway: “The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places.” It is highly unlikely that any credible risk assessment would emerge on the effect of non-ionising radiation in our lifetime (even our children’s). This is due to two factors: we do not understand the basis and/or mechanism for the damage/changes and the risk is so low that it will take massive numbers to show itself.

We are constantly encouraging entrepreneurial endeavours, which by their very nature are based on taking risks. We are weighing the risk of being involved in a traffic accident against the benefits of getting to places fast. Why then are we so afraid of the risks posed by all forms of radiation? We should embrace the cleanest and most abundant energy source provided by nuclear reactors, and soon fusion reactors, and roll out 5G technology. Just simply publish where the antennas will be placed and those with a particular aversion to it can live in a Faraday cage and avoid the areas close to the antennas. I bet you the rest of us will still live longer and healthier than them.

Allow me to rewrite the last two sentences of the referenced article: “If anyone claims long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation (by the way it should read ‘non-ionising electromagnetic radiation’ since everyone know gamma rays can kill) pose ill health consequences (again a very nebulous term - reversible? fatal?), I, as a responsible scientist, should ask “Do the benefits outweigh the risk?” After all it is my responsibility to advance and improve life and living conditions.”

Sincerely,

Ado Janse van Rensburg

ado.vanrensburg@gmail.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Personality profile: Jean Mearns
29 July 2020, WH Circuit , News
“No one works for me, they only work with me, for without each other our team will fail to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Read more...
Q&A with Brandon Kuhn and Steve Stafford
29 July 2020 , News
Q: What is the rationale behind the reorganisation? What impact will it have on Avnet’s customers in South Africa?    A (Kuhn): Since 2009, our shared front-end model in South Africa has differed from the ...

Read more...
Avnet EMEA names two new leaders to SA operation
29 July 2020 , News
Avnet has named Steve Stafford and Brandon Kuhn as new leaders in South Africa following the completion of a reorganisation in the region.

Read more...
UCT chooses Tektronix instruments for training lab
29 July 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest, local partner to Tektronix, recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analog oscilloscopes ...

Read more...
New electromagnetic solutions range from Accutronics
29 July 2020, Accutronics , News
Accutronics has been appointed as the reseller for the Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) range of products from API Technologies. APITech offers a complete line of coaxial EMI solutions, ...

Read more...
Fighting COVID-19 using TV white space spectrum
29 July 2020 , News
The CSIR has partnered with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) to enable local Internet service providers to deploy Television White Space (TVWS) networks, using the CSIR-developed Secondary Geo-Location ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD wrist straps
29 July 2020, Actum Electronics , News
The human body is the primary source of electrostatic charge generation. In order to control and reduce static charge build-up and prevent electrostatic discharges (ESD), we use grounding systems to ensure ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: This too shall pass
29 July 2020, Technews Publishing , News
Things were tough enough for the South African electronics manufacturing industry before, but this year has thrown up unprecedented challenges that nobody could have foreseen and which are outside of ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
29 July 2020 , News
South Africa • As part of the national data-driven approach to countering COVID-19, the CSIR has developed a platform that monitors human mobility to better understand movement patterns across specific ...

Read more...
Microtronix promises the personal touch
29 July 2020, Microtronix Manufacturing , News
In times like this, surrounded by mostly bad news, we hoped the front cover of Dataweek this month would make you smile and you will appreciate some light hearted humour in these dark days of our struggling ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved