Avnet EMEA names two new leaders to SA operation

29 July 2020 News

Avnet has named Steve Stafford and Brandon Kuhn as new leaders in South Africa following the completion of a reorganisation in the region – read our Q&A with them for more details at www.dataweek.co.za/11036r. Stafford will take on the role of director of sales and marketing for Avnet Abacus in South Africa, focusing on IP&E alongside his existing position as managing director of EBV.

He has been instrumental over the past two decades in driving EBV South Africa’s growth strategy to transition from a broad line distributor into a focused semiconductor specialist. Avnet Abacus specialises in interconnect, passive, electro-mechanical, power and battery products.

Kuhn, who has spent the past four years as technical director at Avnet South Africa, will adopt the position of country manager South Africa for Avnet Silica. Avnet Silica, whose specialism is semiconductors, will now be represented in South Africa by dedicated sales teams.

The segmented businesses will operate alongside EBV, a complementary Avnet company which already addresses South Africa and functions as a separate business unit, also focused on semiconductors.

Mario Orlandi, president of Avnet EMEA, commented: “Steve and Brandon bring many decades of industry experience and insight to these leadership positions, along with extensive knowledge of the South African market sector. They are both highly valued across our existing customer base in the region, and their refocused responsibilities as the leaders of specialist sales teams provide Avnet’s South African operation with the ability to deliver increased efficiency and technical and commercial support centred on customer needs.”

For more information contact Avnet Silica, avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu, www.avnet-silica.com; Avnet Abacus, avnet-abacus-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu, www.avnet-abacus.eu





