Avnet EMEA names two new leaders to SA operation
29 July 2020
News
Avnet has named Steve Stafford and Brandon Kuhn as new leaders in South Africa following the completion of a reorganisation in the region – read our Q&A with them for more details at www.dataweek.co.za/11036r. Stafford will take on the role of director of sales and marketing for Avnet Abacus in South Africa, focusing on IP&E alongside his existing position as managing director of EBV.
He has been instrumental over the past two decades in driving EBV South Africa’s growth strategy to transition from a broad line distributor into a focused semiconductor specialist. Avnet Abacus specialises in interconnect, passive, electro-mechanical, power and battery products.
Kuhn, who has spent the past four years as technical director at Avnet South Africa, will adopt the position of country manager South Africa for Avnet Silica. Avnet Silica, whose specialism is semiconductors, will now be represented in South Africa by dedicated sales teams.
The segmented businesses will operate alongside EBV, a complementary Avnet company which already addresses South Africa and functions as a separate business unit, also focused on semiconductors.
Mario Orlandi, president of Avnet EMEA, commented: “Steve and Brandon bring many decades of industry experience and insight to these leadership positions, along with extensive knowledge of the South African market sector. They are both highly valued across our existing customer base in the region, and their refocused responsibilities as the leaders of specialist sales teams provide Avnet’s South African operation with the ability to deliver increased efficiency and technical and commercial support centred on customer needs.”
For more information contact Avnet Silica, avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu, www.avnet-silica.com; Avnet Abacus, avnet-abacus-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu, www.avnet-abacus.eu
Further reading:
Personality profile: Jean Mearns
29 July 2020, WH Circuit
, News
“No one works for me, they only work with me, for without each other our team will fail to exceed the expectations of our customers.”
Read more...
Letter to the editor
29 July 2020
, News
I take exception to the article ‘To fake or not to fake’ (www.dataweek.co.za/10678r
) published in the June edition of Dataweek that is clearly based on the principle ‘guilty until proven innocent’.
...
Read more...
Q&A with Brandon Kuhn and Steve Stafford
29 July 2020
, News
Q: What is the rationale behind the reorganisation? What impact will it have on Avnet’s customers in South Africa? A (Kuhn):
Since 2009, our shared front-end model in South Africa has differed from the ...
Read more...
UCT chooses Tektronix instruments for training lab
29 July 2020, Comtest
, News
Comtest, local partner to Tektronix, recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analog oscilloscopes ...
Read more...
New electromagnetic solutions range from Accutronics
29 July 2020, Accutronics
, News
Accutronics has been appointed as the reseller for the Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) range of products from API Technologies.
APITech offers a complete line of coaxial EMI solutions, ...
Read more...
Fighting COVID-19 using TV white space spectrum
29 July 2020
, News
The CSIR has partnered with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) to enable local Internet service providers to deploy Television White Space (TVWS) networks, using the CSIR-developed Secondary Geo-Location ...
Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD wrist straps
29 July 2020, Actum Electronics
, News
The human body is the primary source of electrostatic charge generation. In order to control and reduce static charge build-up and prevent electrostatic discharges (ESD), we use grounding systems to ensure ...
Read more...
From the editor's desk: This too shall pass
29 July 2020, Technews Publishing
, News
Things were tough enough for the South African electronics manufacturing industry before, but this year has thrown up unprecedented challenges that nobody could have foreseen and which are outside of ...
Read more...
Electronics news digest
29 July 2020
, News
South Africa
• As part of the national data-driven approach to countering COVID-19, the CSIR has developed a platform that monitors human mobility to better understand movement patterns across specific ...
Read more...
Microtronix promises the personal touch
29 July 2020, Microtronix Manufacturing
, News
In times like this, surrounded by mostly bad news, we hoped the front cover of Dataweek
this month would make you smile and you will appreciate some light hearted humour in these dark days of our struggling ...
Read more...