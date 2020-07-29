UCT chooses Tektronix instruments for training lab

29 July 2020 News

Comtest, local partner to Tektronix, recently assisted the University of Cape Town (UCT) physics department in refurbishing its electrical training laboratory. All of the existing analog oscilloscopes were replaced with 132 new Tektronix TBS1052B-EDU digital oscilloscopes.

A work station with Tektronix oscilloscope, function generator and power supply.

These state-of-the-art instruments have the ability to load educational course notes and step-by-step guides for the students directly onto the scope, and as such are perfect for this application.

The first practical run at UCT’s newly refurbished electrical training physics laboratory.

Under the direction of physics head of department, Andy Buffler, a substantial investment was made to fully update the laboratory, just one of many steps taken to keep UCT ahead of the times with its education practices. The first practical run in the new laboratory was recently undertaken, where students were tasked with a practical test using the oscilloscope, function generator, power supply and some unknown resistors.

The Teaching Oscilloscope – users’ graphic of basic features and functions.

Comtest’s Cape Town manager, Kristo Engelbrecht, says, “The equipping and refurbishing of UCT’s electrical training laboratory was a very satisfying project, knowing that the equipment supplied will do the tasks required, and even more besides. We are confident that UCT’s physics students will be well-equipped for the workplace by virtue of the cutting-edge Tektronix equipment installed in the electrical training laboratory.”

Comtest






