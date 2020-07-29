Categories

New electromagnetic solutions range from Accutronics

29 July 2020 News

Accutronics has been appointed as the reseller for the Electromagnetic Integrated Solutions (EIS) range of products from API Technologies.

APITech offers a complete line of coaxial EMI solutions, including coaxial filters and interconnects, power filters, ceramic capacitors, magnetics, and speciality connectors from brands including Spectrum Control, Keytronics, Filtran and Texas Spectrum Electronics.

From components to complete assemblies, APITech delivers the industry’s broadest offering of filter products and manufacturing capabilities, coupled with EMC expertise and environmental test proficiencies. APITech’s EMI capabilities provide customers with world-class solutions from inception to compliance, design and testing, to manufacturing, delivery and support.

Uniquely, APITech provides the flexibility to filter EMI at the power source, at the I/O connection, in a barrier wall, or on a printed circuit board (PCB). Its industry-leading product line includes ceramic capacitors, transformers and inductors, hermetic and resin seal filters, SMT filters, filter plates, filtered connectors, power entry and power line filters, and military/aerospace multi-section filters. APITech is an electromagnetic spectrum innovator.

For more information contact Accutronics, +27 11 782 8728, sales@accutronics.co.za, www.accutronics.co.za


Tel: +27 11 782 8728
Fax: 086 666 2645
Email: info@accutronics.co.za
www: www.accutronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Accutronics


