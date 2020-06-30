Otto Wireless reveals RAD new product line

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

As a world leader in the telecommunications field with over 39 years of innovation, a significant worldwide presence in over 150 countries and an installed base of more than 16 million network elements, RAD has a proven track record of delivering value and addressing customer needs. Otto Wireless Solutions has announced its appointment as a distributor for South Africa.

RAD’s product range complements and expands upon the high-end range of products which has made Otto Wireless Solutions a leader in the industrial wireless connectivity space. The addition of the RAD product offering brings OT/IT convergence, industrial IoT backhaul with edge computing and cyber-secure operational WAN into the company’s solutions offering, along with RAD’s Service Assured Networking solutions.

In terms of hardware solutions, RAD’s ruggedised secure industrial IoT gateway (with edge computing), SecFlow-1v, will be the first to land on South African shores. SecFlow-1v is a multiservice gateway optimised for industrial IoT and other mission critical applications, a member of RAD’s SecFlow suite of ruggedised Ethernet products.

In addition to its communication capabilities (LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet router, serial interface, etc), SecFlow-1v is an open platform suitable for quick introduction of new capabilities, by hosting third-party software using Linux containers. What’s more, SecFlow-1v features four GbE copper ports with PoE option, and one GbE SFP port, two serial RS-232 ports or one RS-232 and one RS-485/2w port.

The cellular connectivity includes dual SIM for maximum link resiliency. The device is capable of converting legacy IEC-101 protocol to IP-based IEC-104, Modbus-RTU to Modbus/TCP and encapsulated DNP3 serial to DNP over IP, enabling seamless communication from IP scada to both old and new RTUs. This provides a single-box solution for multi-service applications and smooth migration to all-IP networks.

In addition to the LTE uplink, SecFlow-1v can be equipped with additional wireless technologies. When equipped with Wi-Fi, it acts as an access point, aggregating several users, saving the need for wired connection or multiple costly cellular connections from each device.

The gateway is designed for deployment into harsh environmental conditions. It features DIN-rail mounting, IP30 protection, a wide operating temperature (-40°C to +75°C) without fans, and EMI immunity (IEC 61850-3, IEEE1613 and EN 50121-4).

Credit(s)

Otto Wireless





