Clearing the Static: ESD wrist straps

29 July 2020 News

The human body is the primary source of electrostatic charge generation. In order to control and reduce static charge build-up and prevent electrostatic discharges (ESD), we use grounding systems to ensure that components, personnel and any other conductors are at the same electrical potential.

An ESD wrist strap is the most reliable method of grounding a person within the ESD Protected Area (EPA). According to European standards, every employee or operator within the EPA needs to wear a wrist strap while seated. A wrist strap set consists of a conductive wrist band and grounding cord that will effectively drain static charge away from the body so that it cannot discharge onto the object being worked on.



Types of wrist straps

Operators can opt for single-wire, dual-wire or disposable wrist straps, based on the application and requirement. Quality straps are manufactured from anti-allergenic materials and designed with safety in mind. Specific types include:

• Adjustable elastic band: made from wide-knitted anti-stretch material.

• Thermoplastic wrist straps: lightweight, adjustable zipper-style design.

• Metal wrist straps: adjustable or fixed; very reliable and durable.

• Coil cords: come in black PVC and blue/yellow polyurethane.

To ensure your wrist strap is functioning optimally, daily testing should be conducted and the results logged. As standard, wrist straps need to maintain 100 V on the human body or less.

