Multi-sensor IoT module

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution enables quick and easy access to reliable and smart sensor data without the need for programming, soldering or extra modifications.

SmartBug is an all-in-one sensor module that integrates TDK’s 6-axis IMU (gyroscope + accelerometer) with magnetometer, pressure, temperature, humidity and ultrasonic sensors, and high-precision algorithms. These algorithms include sensor fusion, HVAC filter monitoring, asset monitoring, gesture detection, activity classification, air mouse monitoring and smart door open/close detection.

The SmartBug module enables accurate and remote monitoring via both BLE and Wi-Fi, and provides autonomous SD card data-logging capability for IoT applications with large data volumes. With its small size, flat base and wireless features, the SmartBug is a one-size-fits-all solution that can be stuck almost anywhere, from a simple door to an industrial robot, providing high quality remote data collection.

