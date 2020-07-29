Events
29 July 2020
Events
Unsurprisingly, most electronics industry events around the world have either been postponed, cancelled outright, or changed to a virtual model due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Given the continued uncertainty, Dataweek and the events’ organisers cannot guarantee that the events will not be further postponed or cancelled.
International Microwave Symposium
4-6 August 2020
Online
Recently changed to a virtual event, this symposium features RF, microwave and millimetre-wave researchers, technologists, and practitioners from academia and industry.
Find out more at www.ims-ieee.org
PCB West
7-10 September 2020
Virtual event
For 29 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use imaginable – from high-reliability military/aerospace to cutting-edge IoT and wearables.
Register at www.pcbwest.com
EDI CON China
13-14 October 2020
Beijing, China
Celebrates electronic design innovation, bringing together RF, microwave, EMC/EMI, and high-speed digital design engineers and system integrators for networking, training, and learning opportunities.
Find out more at www.ediconchina.com
NEPCON China
April 2021
Shanghai, China
International event for the electronics manufacturing industry, featuring equipment and technology for SMT, soldering and dispensing, smart factory and automation, test and measurement, and new electronic materials.
Find out more at www.nepconchina.com/en-gb.html
Hannover Fair
12-16 April 2021
Hannover, Germany
Covering all key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services, to energy and mobility technologies.
Find out more at www.hannovermesse.de/en
