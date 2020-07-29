Events

Unsurprisingly, most electronics industry events around the world have either been postponed, cancelled outright, or changed to a virtual model due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Given the continued uncertainty, Dataweek and the events’ organisers cannot guarantee that the events will not be further postponed or cancelled.

International Microwave Symposium

4-6 August 2020

Online

Recently changed to a virtual event, this symposium features RF, microwave and millimetre-wave researchers, technologists, and practitioners from academia and industry.

Find out more at www.ims-ieee.org

PCB West

7-10 September 2020

Virtual event

For 29 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use imaginable – from high-reliability military/aerospace to cutting-edge IoT and wearables.

Register at www.pcbwest.com

EDI CON China

13-14 October 2020

Beijing, China

Celebrates electronic design innovation, bringing together RF, microwave, EMC/EMI, and high-speed digital design engineers and system integrators for networking, training, and learning opportunities.

Find out more at www.ediconchina.com

NEPCON China

April 2021

Shanghai, China

International event for the electronics manufacturing industry, featuring equipment and technology for SMT, soldering and dispensing, smart factory and automation, test and measurement, and new electronic materials.

Find out more at www.nepconchina.com/en-gb.html

Hannover Fair

12-16 April 2021

Hannover, Germany

Covering all key technologies and core areas of industry – from research and development, industrial automation, IT, industrial supply, production technologies and services, to energy and mobility technologies.

Find out more at www.hannovermesse.de/en





