Variety of photoelectric sensors

The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing.
Thru-Beam models utilise a separate light source and receiver for ‘beam break’ sensing, recommended for long-range sensing or for use in environments where dust or dirt build-up may cover the lens. The sensors provide a very narrow beam path from the light source to the receiver and are perfect for sensing small gaps or precise sensing tasks, which is critical when attempting to resolve the exact location of passing objects. The light source requires a simple 2-wire connection and functions independently of other receivers.
Retroreflective models operate in either the ‘beam make’ or ‘beam break’ sensing mode and are designed to be used with a prismatic reflector. Detection occurs when the light beam is broken by a passing target or object. The visible, red, polarised model helps to prevent ‘proxing’ or responding to undesirable light reflecting from shiny objects, such as cans, glass and clear plastic. The invisible, infrared light source model is recommended for long-range sensing.
Proximity models are designed for close range sensing tasks and operate by detecting the reflected light from targeted objects. The red LED light source is recommended for detecting transparent objects, such as clear glass or plastic bottles. The invisible infrared LED light source is recommended for general purpose sensing tasks.
All Mini-Eye sensors are available with a quick disconnect M8 or M12 4-PIN connector or a potted 1,8 m 4-wire cable, and with a red or infrared LED light source. They are easy to set up and can operate in either the light ‘ON’ or dark ‘ON’ mode. For light ‘ON’ operation, connect the white wire to negative and for dark ‘ON’ operation, simply connect the white wire to positive.
