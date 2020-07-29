Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical and electrical function. However it is the application; the style of the connection and the base material that the pin will be used in, that compounds the diversity of parts – solutions are available not only for simple copper clad prototyping boards but also for single-sided, double-sided and multilayer plated through hole PCBs.
One of the most commonly used devices is the terminal assembly; installed in a board it provides an easy means of making a temporary connection, attaching a scope, measurement probe or test clip. The assembly has a spring leg design that is inserted into either a plated through hole (PTH) or a single-sided board and soldered in place – the compliant section ensures that the assembly is self-supporting during the soldering process.
The terminal assemblies are available in a range of eight colours (black, white, red, yellow, green, blue, brown and pink), making the identification and connection of a number of test leads much simpler, and with various size options, catering for two hole sizes and two thicknesses of PCB. The sintered glass beads can withstand 475°C, so are unaffected by soldering. The terminal is formed from phosphor bronze wire with an electroplated bright tin finish.
